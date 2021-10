The spectator who brought down the Tour de France peloton with a cardboard sign has gone on trial in Brest charged with injuring dozens of riders.The 31-year-old woman from Brittany has not been named in order to protect her identity after the furore caused by the incident in June, when she tried to get the attention of TV cameras by leaning into the road waving a wide sign as the dense peloton approached from behind her. The sign read “Allez, Opi-Omi”, the latter phrase being a German colloquialism for grandparents. German rider Tony Martin rode into it and fell,...

