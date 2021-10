Alaska doctors are being forced to make life-or-death decisions as the state deals with a Covid-19 surge.The state reported 1,239 new virus cases, with 204 people hospitalised on Wednesday.Many hospitals in Alaska are above capacity and treating more patients than normal, and 20 healthcare facilities are operating under crisis standards of care.Alaska had the highest seven-day per capita Covid-19 case rate nationally on Wednesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the state has now topped the national ranks for several weeks as the delta variant has continued to sweep through Alaska.Alaska has a population...

