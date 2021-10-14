CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone Mode Officially Revealed, And It's Not A Traditional Battle Royale

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing many teases and some leaks, EA and DICE have now formally announced Battlefield 2042's Hazard Zone mode, and it is not a battle royale (but also it sort of is). In Hazard Zone, you play in a four-member squad and your objective is to locate and retrieve data drives that have fallen from satellites. You'll scour the landscape for these drives as you fight against AI combatants and other teams of human players trying to do the same thing.

