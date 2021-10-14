Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone Mode Officially Revealed, And It's Not A Traditional Battle Royale

Battlefield 2042 was announced as having multiple modes. We had already gotten a look at its All-Out Warfare mode which includes the classic game modes Conquest and Breakthrough, which when played on next-generation hardware will allow for 128 player large-scale battles. Then later they showcased a mode called Portal which acts similar to Halo‘s Forge mode, allowing players to take elements from throughout Battlefields history and create their own modes using them. Finally, they have shed light on the last mode in the game, Hazard Zone, which is their take on battle royale.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO