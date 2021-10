Men’s soccer is seeking to squeeze their way into the playoffs after a lackluster season so far. The Colonials (3-9-2, 1-3-1 A-10) have lost four out of their last five games, earning just one tie through two halves of overtime against Massachusetts Oct. 9. GW currently sits at No. 11 in the A-10 standings, and the Colonials must win at least two of their last three conference games for a chance to earn the No. 8 seed in the A-10 Tournament.

