CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

Homes for Afghan refugees lie empty for weeks as thousands of families remain stuck in holding hotels

By May Bulman
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Od9GM_0cRA03bt00

Homes intended to house Afghan refugees have been sitting empty for weeks as thousands of families remain stuck in holding hotels .

Councils have said they are “frustrated” that properties they procured for the Home Office ’s scheme for resettling former interpreters more than a month ago are yet to be filled. One council said it was considering withdrawing houses from the programme because of the delays.

The Independent understands there are hundreds of properties across the UK that have sat unoccupied for weeks after councils put them forward to house refugees under the Afghan Relocation Assistance Policy (Arap), which is designed to provide refuge to Afghans who worked for the British military and their immediate family members.

Chair of the Home Affairs Select Committee Yvette Cooper said she had heard “too many examples” of accommodation for Afghan refugees “sitting empty simply because of delays in the Home Office system” and urged ministers to “speed things up”.

One senior local government source said a number of houses had been withdrawn from the scheme because councils have not been able to hold them empty for long periods when there are housing needs elsewhere.

There are currently about 7,000 Afghans living in “holding hotels” after being evacuated from Kabul in August, according to figures provided to MPs by permanent secretary Matthew Rycroft three weeks ago. The Home Office declined to provide The Independent with updated figures.

Charities have raised alarm about the living conditions in these temporary hotels, warning that some families had been left without access to essentials such as toothpaste, nappies and medicines.

Ministers have said the Afghans will remain there until permanent homes can be found for them by local authorities. More than 100 councils have offered to help with accommodation.

However, homes offered by councils have not been taken up weeks later. Peter Barnett, head of migration and libraries at Coventry Council, told The Independent that two of the properties the council has offered have been empty since the start of September.

“They told us they’d move families in within 48 hours of us having properties ready, but we’re still waiting after weeks. It’s not acceptable and it’s very frustrating,” he said.

“We’ve been given no explanation for the delay. It’s got to a point where we’re considering withdrawing these properties from the scheme so they can be used for other housing needs in the city.”

Homes allocated to Afghan refugees in Leeds are also still empty, according to Councillor Mary Harland, the council’s executive member for communities.

"It’s disappointing that despite councils such as ourselves doing all we can to properly house refugees and welcome them to Britain, the government is leaving them stuck in hotels while houses are available. Either the Home Office lacks compassion for them or it lacks competence,” she said.

In another case, Sandwell Council, which has made an initial offer of accommodation for 20-25 Afghan households under the Arap scheme, said that of the 11 properties it has already made available, only two have so far been filled.

Yvette Cooper told The Independent it made “absolutely no sense” that families with young children were “stuck in hotels while proper accommodation stands empty because of Home Office delays”.

The Home Affairs Select Committee chair added: “Local organisations have been working hard to get accommodation for Afghan families who have been forced to flee the Taliban because they worked for British armed forces, but we’ve heard too many examples of that accommodation sitting empty simply because of delays in the Home Office system.”

The committee has been pressing the Home Office to provide a timetable for getting people into the housing that has been provided, but is yet to receive any answers, Ms Cooper said.

“They need to speed things up so that families can start to settle after the traumatic experiences they have been through,” she added.

Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, said the government must “iron out all issues around data collection that appear to have slowed things down, and councils must be encouraged to come forward with appropriate accommodation as a matter of urgency”.

“Too many families remain stuck in hotels for very long periods, meaning it takes longer for children to get into schools and can also prevent people accessing healthcare,” he added.

“We appreciate the government had to work at speed to support those coming from Afghanistan but it’s vital more is done to ensure that Afghan families are able to actually get the warm welcome they’ve been promised by the prime minister.

When asked how many homes intended for Afghans had been left unfilled for weeks a government spokesperson declined to provide a figure, but did not deny that there were hundreds.

They added: “There is a huge effort underway to get families into permanent homes so they can settle and rebuild their lives, and to ensure those still temporarily accommodated in hotels have access to healthcare, education, any essential items they need and employment opportunities or universal credit.

“The ongoing role of local authorities is vital to these efforts and we are grateful for their continued offers of support and housing but the accommodation offered must meet the needs of those being resettled.”

Comments / 95

Della carr
4d ago

Covid testing, measles , whatever else there bringing with. No income so USA will give them money and food stamp. We have thousands of Americans who are in dire need of help. But open the boards. Well support ya

Reply(14)
54
Julius Krizon
4d ago

they can be homeless anywhere!! what they still ain't happy being out of their country? then return send them back

Reply
31
Paul worrall
4d ago

Where are the homes for our homeless? Shouldn't we be helping our own people first?

Reply(5)
43
Related
Shore News Network

Tens Of Thousands Of Afghan Refugees Set To Be Released In The US Without Set Immigration Status

Tens of thousands of Afghan refugees could be released into the U.S. without a decision about their immigration status, CBS News reported on Thursday. The refugees came to the U.S. on humanitarian parole instead of with visas, and many of them don’t have a way to obtain lawful permanent residence, according to CBS News. Since August, over 55,000 Afghan refugees were evacuated to the U.S., and around 40% of them qualify for special immigrant visas, according to the Department of Homeland Security.
IMMIGRATION
Alissa Rose

Another Deadly Infectious Virus Came From Afghan Refugees.

On Friday, President Joe Biden signed an order adding measles to the list of quarantinable diseases after some Afghan refugees were diagnosed with the highly contagious disease after arriving in the United States, which led to a pause in flights of US-bound refugees.
CNN

Situation becoming 'dire' at US airbase in Germany housing approximately 2,000 pregnant Afghan refugees

(CNN) — The task of accommodating 10,000 Afghan refugees, including approximately 2,000 pregnant women, is putting facilities at Ramstein airbase in Germany under tremendous strain as nighttime temperatures drop toward freezing and what was meant to be a 10-day temporary stay is stretching into weeks, with one US source familiar with the situation describing it as becoming "dire."
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yvette Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#Hotels#Uk#The Home Office#Afghans#British
BBC

Newbury dad lied to Taliban to rescue his family from Kabul

A father has described how he lied to Taliban guards to get into Afghanistan to rescue his family and saw British passports destroyed at Kabul Airport. Mansoor Khan arrived in the UK 10 years ago and has a British passport. But his wife and one-year-old daughter lived in Kabul until...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Housing
The Independent

Afghan baby passed to US Marine at Kabul airport now living with family in Arizona

The Afghan baby who received global attention after being passed to a Marine at Kabul Airport during the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan is safe and living with her parents in Arizona.Images of the then-16 day old child being handed over barbed wire fencing as surging crowds tried to reach US military flights symbolised the desperate plight of Afghans trying to flee the Taliban.Now two months old, baby Liya’s harrowing escape story is now being told for the first time.Speaking to AZfamily.com, her father Hameed revealed he was standing next to the US Marine who lifted his child to...
RELATIONSHIPS
Mother Jones

The Heartbreaking Work of Resettling Afghan Refugees When You’ve Been an Afghan Refugee

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. The days and weeks leading up to and following the tumultuous withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan were chaos for Sharifa Abbasi. The Afghan-born immigration attorney who lives and works in a Virginia suburb of Washington, DC, was barraged by phone calls from desperate relatives hoping to leave the country amidst the Taliban takeover, as well as from Afghans in the United States eager to help their loved ones. “Everyone was calling frantic,” she recalls. “It was a very fluid situation. Things were just changing by the moment over there.”
IMMIGRATION
Savannah Morning News

Refugee group to help 20 Afghan families resettle in Savannah following U.S. withdrawal

Inspiritus, one of the resettlement agencies contracted with the U.S. Department of State to aid asylum seekers, is coordinating the relocation of at least 20 Afghan refugee families to Savannah after the United States withdrew military forces from Afghanistan last month, following a costly two-decade war and leaving 64,000 Afghan people seeking refuge.
SAVANNAH, GA
WEKU

Afghan Uyghurs whose families fled China now fear the Taliban could deport them

BEIJING — In 1961, Muhammad's then-teenage parents loaded as many belongings as they could onto yaks and horses, then set off walking toward the snow-tipped Pamir mountains. Their destination: Afghanistan. They were among hundreds of Uyghurs who have fled northwest China's Xinjiang region to Afghanistan since the 1950s. The Uyghurs,...
WORLD
trust.org

Afghan women launch school for refugees on U.S. army base

Concerned to see refugee children missing out on classes, three Afghan women set up their own school at the Fort McCoy base in Wisconsin. * Three Afghan women set up camp school at Wisconsin base. * 200 refugee children sign up for classes. * Besides maths and English, children learn...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

The Independent

293K+
Followers
122K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy