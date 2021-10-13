Deja Knight McMillan

Founder and President of Pearl Public Relations, Deja has worked in the communications field for nine years — as a reporter for five years and in public relations for four. Her work as a broadcast journalist was featured on CBS, CNN, FOX, and The Weather Channel and was nominated for two Emmys. She has successfully launched, rebranded, and elevated brands all over the country by executing high-level public relations strategies. In 2020, she was hired as the South Carolina Communications Advisor for presidential candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar (MN) - an assignment she won’t soon forget. Deja has also been named Charleston’s Forty Under 40 by the Charleston Regional Business Journal.