Letter: Another contradiction from developer Marotta

REVERE (CBS) – One by one workers pulled out the parking meter kiosks, just months after the Department of Conservation and Recreation put them in along Revere Beach. The I-Team uncovered what many residents said was an unfair process, claiming the state’s decision to charge for parking during the pandemic lacked transparency and provided little notice to the community which was hit hard by COVID. Anger over DCR’s metered parking program triggered protests and days after our I-Team investigation, DCR agreed to give up some parking spaces for residents. But the outrage and our investigation continued. Just weeks ago, the legislature stepped in and passed a bill that requires DCR to get city or town council approval before charging for parking on state roads. The bill, which Governor Charlie Baker tried and failed to veto, became effective immediately and prevented the state from continuing to charge for parking. The DCR said this was a planned seasonal removal and has nothing to do with the legislation, which DCR says it is continuing to review.

REVERE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO