Letter: Another contradiction from developer Marotta

By Reader Submission
niagaranow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne does not have to look very far to unveil what appears to be yet another contradiction in Benny Marotta's development ambitions for the Rand Estate. As The Lake Report has indicated in the Oct. 7 edition, Mr. Marotta is now appealing the Town of Niagara-on-the-Lake's order to carry out necessary repair and restoration work on the Rand Estate by a specific date in order to meet the relevant property standards bylaw.

