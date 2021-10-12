CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horoscope: A chance to get it right and find our purpose

Cover picture for the articleThis week, we see both Jupiter and Mercury turn from retrograde to direct motion and we get a full moon in Aries as well. Thursday, Oct. 14: If Scrooge had a birthday, it might be today. Getting anything going is not easy even though feelings and ideas are in harmony. Because Mercury is still retrograde, a fair bit of what goes on is internal. Happy birthday to the famous Speaker’s Corner in London’s Hyde Park, formally founded on Oct. 14, 1855, even though it had been around since the early 12th century.

Looking to the Stars: Scorpio season brings renewal and transformation

This week we see the sun move from balancing, lawyer-like Libra into mysterious, transforming Scorpio. Thursday, Oct. 21: A stressful, challenging day with at least one surprise awaits. Patience is more than a virtue – it’s a must. "My Fair Lady," the film, was released Oct. 21, 1964. Starring Rex Harrison and Audrey Hepburn, it went on to win best picture in 1965. The play is a perennial favourite at the Shaw Festival as well.
Horoscopes

Aquarius: A lot of mental growth is about to come your way. This may come in the form of a new opportunity or learning from an old situation that no longer serves you. Try meditation or other forms of relaxation to clear your head in order to inspire specific breakthroughs.
Horoscopes Oct. 8, 2021: Bruno Mars, leave nothing to chance

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Ksenia Solo, 34; Bruno Mars, 36; Sigourney Weaver, 72; Chevy Chase, 78. Happy Birthday: Finish what you start. Leave nothing to chance. Don’t labor over what you should do; just do what you must and keep moving forward. Expand your interests, dreams and friendships. Stabilize your home base, and rid yourself of dead weight. Seek the freedom to follow your heart and to head in a direction that brings you joy. Be true to yourself. Your numbers are 8, 13, 20, 29, 31, 43, 45.
Sara Gustafson on the Four Feminine Archetypes and Finding Purpose

Child: Welcome to my Mommy’s podcast. This podcast is sponsored by OLIPOP, a very good for you soda that I found years in the past and that’s now accessible nationwide. Here’s why I adore it. It’s pure and filled with gut-healthy substances, however with the identical, or in my view, higher taste than named model sodas. Yet in contrast to common soda which is filled with sugar and can even include synthetic colours and synthetic sweeteners, it has solely pure substances that go away your physique feeling nice. Did you understand that 90% of Americans devour greater than the USDA’s really useful sugar consumption, which is 30 grams? And sweetened drinks like soda are the main supply of added sugars within the American weight loss plan. In reality, one soda is sort of at all times above the really useful sugar consumption for your entire day. But OLIPOP is completely different. Their Orange Squeeze, for instance, has 5 grams of sugar in comparison with an orange Fanta which has 44. All of their merchandise are non-GMO, vegan, paleo and keto-friendly, with lower than eight grams of web carbs per can. They are so assured that you’ll love their merchandise. They supply 100% a refund assure for orders positioned via the web site. I’ve labored out a particular deal only for you. Receive 15% off your buy. I like to recommend making an attempt their selection pack as an effective way to attempt all of their flavors. Go to drinkolipop.com/wellnessmama and use the code “wellnessmama” at checkout to assert this deal.
3 Steps to Discovering Your Purpose, Setting Your Mindset, and Getting to Launch

I hear from people all the time who feel stuck in the 9 to 5 and want to start a business, but they have no idea how to get there. The first thing I ask them?. So many people cannot truly grasp how many of the things they love can actually be a thriving career. Believe me, I get it. Never in a million years did I think my decorating and DIY craft hobbies could turn into a 7-figure business. We are all programmed to follow the formal steps to a corporate career. You go to school, graduate, find a job, and work to get that promotion. The good news is that you CAN build a business based around your passions, but it is going to take some thinking outside the box.
Horoscopes Oct. 8, 2021: Bruno Mars, leave nothing to chance

HOROSCOPES

LIBRA (September 23 to October 22) A difficult experience begins to ease. That’s the good news. The not-so-good news is a possible complication that could prolong the problem awhile longer. SCORPIO (October 23 to November 21) Your self-confidence gets a much-needed big boost as you start to unsnarl that knotty...
Horoscopes

This horoscope column serves to explain the astrological events of the week and how the signs can be affected based on the positions of the planets. This isn’t an explanation of you and your personal future, but rather an analysis of the positions of the planets and their relation to your sign. It is up to you to evaluate how you would like to apply them to your life.
