CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Niagara, NY

Exploring Photos with the NOTL Museum: Battle of Queenston Heights

By NOTL Museum
niagaranow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOctober 13 is the 209th anniversary of the War of 1812’s Battle of Queenston Heights. This 1871 photograph shows war veterans, with young family members, posed in front of Brock’s Monument at their annual picnic to commemorate their successes, the death of Maj.-Gen. Isaac Brock as well as their comrades who died in battle. At 4 o’clock in the morning on Oct. 13, a soldier of Captain Hatt’s company of the 5th Lincoln militia was on sentry duty overlooking the Niagara River near Queenston Heights when he caught a glimpse of enemy boats heading toward the shore. Immediately he sound the alarm to warn about the American attack. The infamous battle was the first major engagement of the war to take place in Niagara. With the help of First Nations warriors, the British and Canadian troops were able to defend the heights and managed to take 925 Americans prisoner. Sadly, their leader, Brock, for whom the monument was created, was also killed. Take the opportunity to visit the monument as well as the Landscape of Nations memorial this week and reflect on those who defended Canada and helped shape our country in its infancy.

www.niagaranow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

FDA authorizes Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine boosters

The FDA issued emergency use authorization for two more COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. Select groups are now eligible for a Moderna booster, while any adult who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is eligible for another shot. Nikki Battiste has the details.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niagara, NY
Niagara, NY
Entertainment
NBC News

White House rolls out plan to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11 against Covid

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday announced its plan to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 ahead of the FDA’s expected emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for children in that age range. The administration has procured enough vaccine for 28 million children in the age group, which...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaac Brock
Reuters

U.S. to North Korea: it's time for sustained, substantive talks

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The United States has offered to meet North Korea without preconditions and made clear that Washington has no hostile intent toward Pyongyang, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said on Wednesday as the Security Council met over North Korea's latest missile launch.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy