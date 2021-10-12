Exploring Photos with the NOTL Museum: Battle of Queenston Heights

October 13 is the 209th anniversary of the War of 1812’s Battle of Queenston Heights. This 1871 photograph shows war veterans, with young family members, posed in front of Brock’s Monument at their annual picnic to commemorate their successes, the death of Maj.-Gen. Isaac Brock as well as their comrades who died in battle. At 4 o’clock in the morning on Oct. 13, a soldier of Captain Hatt’s company of the 5th Lincoln militia was on sentry duty overlooking the Niagara River near Queenston Heights when he caught a glimpse of enemy boats heading toward the shore. Immediately he sound the alarm to warn about the American attack. The infamous battle was the first major engagement of the war to take place in Niagara. With the help of First Nations warriors, the British and Canadian troops were able to defend the heights and managed to take 925 Americans prisoner. Sadly, their leader, Brock, for whom the monument was created, was also killed. Take the opportunity to visit the monument as well as the Landscape of Nations memorial this week and reflect on those who defended Canada and helped shape our country in its infancy.