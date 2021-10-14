The Top 10 Halloween Costume Stores in Rockland County, NY and Nearby

Immerse yourself into the spirit of the season by visiting one of these Halloween stores in Rockland County and nearby! From the trendiest kids’ costumes of 2021 to the classics such as witches, ninjas, pumpkins and more, these Halloween costume stores are packed with everything you need to make your child’s dream costume come to life this year. Looking to dress up your home for the spooky season, too? You’ll find plenty of festive fall decorations, candy and party supplies at these shops—everything you need to create a spooktacular Halloween for you and your family! Be sure to call to confirm hours and whether or not you need to make an appointment to try on costumes.

Halloween Stores in Rockland County, NY

1. Party City

Hours: Check the website for individual store hours

Party city has all your Halloween essentials, from décor to favors to party supplies to costumes, all at low prices. Along with its large variety of costumes, there are more than 1,000 accessories to choose from to make your child’s look unique. Go for Bat Girl, The Little Mermaid, a police officer, The Hulk, or another of their huge assortment of costumes. Plus, Party City sells toddler and baby costumes too.

2. Spirit Halloween

Hours: Call or visit the website for updated hours.

Spirit Halloween has seasonal and year-round locations with costumes, home decor, accessories, and even animatronics. It offers adult, child, teen, couples, and group costumes, from popular movie and television characters to classic, scary looks. Find party supplies, Halloween lights, and even fog machines. Can’t find a costume you like? You can create a costume.

3. Halloween City by Party City

Hours: Monday-Wednesday and Saturday-Sunday, 9am-10pm; Thursday, 10am-9pm; Friday, 10am-10pm

Welcome to the ultimate Halloween store! Halloween City in Nanuet has everything you could ever want for Halloween. Whether you're transforming your home into a haunted house, dressing up in awesome costumes, or throwing a kid-friendly Halloween party, Halloween City has the selection to inspire the greatest Halloween party ideas. For convenience and ease, shop complete costumes with head-to-toe accessories in one bag. Other costumes allow you to fill in the gaps with colorful wigs, masks, tutus, jewelry, and other accessories to create a unique Halloween costume. If scary decorations are out of the question, Halloween city has an ample selection of kid-friendly Halloween decor that's approved by trick-or-treaters of all ages. Everyone loves seeing jolly jack-o'-lanterns, giggling ghosts, and wonky witches!

Halloween Stores in Bergen County, NJ

1. The Fun-Ghoul Costume Co.

Hours: Monday-Wednesday and Friday, 10am-6pm; Thursday, 10am-8pm; Saturday, 10am-5pm

The Fun-Ghoul is a year-round costume shop that’s the place to be for an impressive Halloween costume rental or purchase. Along with amazing custom-made costumes, it offers wigs, accessories, decorations, gifts, props, and more. There’s even a professional makeup artist on-site if you really want to go all out this year. The Fun-Ghoul has more than 6,000 costumes to choose from and is one of the coolest costume shops in Jersey.

2. Halloween City by Party City

Hours: Monday-Wednesday and Saturday-Sunday, 9am-10pm; Thursday, 10am-9pm; Friday, 10am-10pm

