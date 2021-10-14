First-time farmers create community gathering place at Have a Cow Cattle Co.
It was just another Wednesday for Steve St. Pierre. He picked up a broken piece of equipment from Have a Cow Cattle Co., the restaurant and shop that he and his wife, Lisa, opened in January in the city’s Gate District neighborhood. He prepared to tackle some bookkeeping ahead of October’s looming quarterly tax deadline. He learned that two calves had gone AWOL from the St. Pierres’ farm in Owensville, Missouri, a 90-minute drive west.www.stltoday.com
