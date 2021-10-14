CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

First-time farmers create community gathering place at Have a Cow Cattle Co.

By Ian Froeb
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was just another Wednesday for Steve St. Pierre. He picked up a broken piece of equipment from Have a Cow Cattle Co., the restaurant and shop that he and his wife, Lisa, opened in January in the city’s Gate District neighborhood. He prepared to tackle some bookkeeping ahead of October’s looming quarterly tax deadline. He learned that two calves had gone AWOL from the St. Pierres’ farm in Owensville, Missouri, a 90-minute drive west.

Related
thelostogle.com

The Magical Coffee of Oklahoma’s Gathering Place…

This weekend I went to the Gathering Place and, I can honestly say, that I truly loved it. But, before you start to load the car up for the arduous drive to Tulsa, I’m mean, more specifically, the Gathering Place Coffee Co. at 415 East Main Street in Shawnee. As...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Titusville Herald

Community Garden mural creates first roots of budding project

Only an artist can take a blank wall and transform it into a centerpiece of a community. Titusville is a town that has its fair share of vacant lots, blank walls and open space, in need of beautifying. One of those walls and vacant lots took it’s first step toward becoming a bright spot in the community, as the mural for the David L. Weber Memorial Community Garden was started on Thursday.
TITUSVILLE, PA
Blueridgenow.com

Volunteers creating an outdoor community space for Latino community

Sometimes, as an immigrant, you’re so focused on survival you don’t let yourself relax, ever, says Delia Jovel Dubón. You don’t prioritize your own health. You don’t take the time to laugh with your neighbors, to share food, to enjoy the flowers. You need to be so focused on your goals. You need to be so driven to succeed in this new land. You can improve your life here — but you can also lose everything so quickly.
ADVOCACY
News 8 WROC

Unhappy with prices, ranchers look to build own meat plants

DES MOINES, I.A. (AP) — Like other ranchers across the country, Rusty Kemp for years grumbled about rock-bottom prices paid for the cattle he raised in central Nebraska, even as the cost of beef at grocery stores kept climbing. He and his neighbors blamed it on consolidation in the beef industry stretching back to the […]
AGRICULTURE
uga.edu

Housing director creates a learning community

According to Blake York, no day in University Housing is a typical day. A row of action figures stand guard, lining the top of the bookshelf behind York’s desk. An avid gamer, he often finds himself at Dragon Star Hobbies, playing “Magic the Gathering” with students and community members. Much like the multiplayer card trading game, life in the University of Georgia residence halls is unpredictable, exciting and ever changing.
HOUSING
kfornow.com

Donations to Community Action’s Gathering Place soup kitchen will be matched $1 to $1, October 11 – December 31

Lincoln, NE (October 11, 2021) Right now, need for meals in the community is greater than ever. With grocery bills rising and the lingering effects of a pandemic, many rely on Community Action’s Gathering Place for their evening meal. Each year, Community Action’s Gathering Place serves over 34,000 meals to those struggling with hunger. Beginning October 11, all monetary donations will be matched $1 for $1.
LINCOLN, NE
camaspostrecord.com

‘Gathering Place at Washuxwal’ opens

The practice of gift giving has unique significance in many indigenous cultures. The practice shows respect to the receiver of the gift, as well as to their family members and ancestors. It is also a way to show appreciation for guidance or advice, or for assistance from those with distinct abilities such as healers or ceremonialists. Several tribes traditionally welcome visitors with gifts as well.
WASHOUGAL, WA
Channel 6000

Last Stop Saloon in The Dalles is a Gathering Place

Last Stop Saloon in the historic downtown area of The Dalles is a gathering place. With a huge drink selection, live music every day, and a unique history, the owners are all about taking care of the community and showing them a good time. Through the years, the 1898 building has been many things — bars, banks, restaurants, and hotels — but now serves up great meals and drinks, offering weekly and daily specials and good conversation. Newly remodeled, Last Stop Saloon still hasn’t lost sight of its heritage and strong ties to The Oregon Trail. Notice antique details throughout and the staff eager to talk about how The Dalles was “the last stop” for many traveling by wagon. Now, a shuttle is the preferred mode of transportation and their Little Music City Shuttle offers safe transportation on nights and weekends from hotels and residences to local businesses and music venues. Visit LastStopSaloon.com for more information.
THE DALLES, OR
beardstownnewspapers.com

Arenzville farmers gather crops for Roegge family

By Bill Mitchell Arenzville farmers and their families got together last week to harvest soybeans for the Roegge family. They met in the Arenzville Park Wednesday morning before heading out into the fields. Sunrise FS provided lunch for those involved and Beard Implement provided dinner for the many people who were involved. Forty-four year old Matt Roegge died unexpectedly on September 8. He…
ARENZVILLE, IL
KTUL

Gathering Place park, coffee shop reach settlement

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Gathering Place in Tulsa and The Gathering Place Coffee Co. in Shawnee, have reached a settlement in their trademark lawsuit. The Gathering Place field a trademark lawsuit against Bayly Coffee, LLC claiming it is "operating a coffee shop and meeting and event space under the designation THE GATHERING PLACE."
TULSA, OK
Western Iowa Today

Eastern Iowa Farmer Sent to Federal Prison For Gambling With Cattle Loan

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — An eastern Iowa farmer will spend ten months in federal prison for spending cattle loan funds on gambling and personal items. Twenty-six-year-old Brian Detwiler of Bellevue was sentenced after pleading guilty to conversion of a property pledged to a farm credit agency. Court records show the USDA approved a 50-thousand-dollar loan for Detwiler to purchase 50 beef cattle in December of 2017. Prosecutors say he requested a disbursement of nine-thousand dollars, but spent the money on construction materials for his home. Detwiler then asked for the remaining 41-thousand dollars and used 32-thousand on 35 head of cattle and spent the rest of gambling, bars and food. He sold 22 head of cattle for nearly 34-thousand dollars and later admitted to spending it all in a casino.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KYUK

Creating Community Through Radio

Today on "In Your Ears for 50 Years", we sat down with former radio DJs Joe Joe Prince and Rybo Shore, along with Diane McEachren, host of KYUK's flagship show "Talkline". They talked about what it is like to create community through radio. Gabby Hiestand Salgado started her time at...
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Montanan

Audit: Montana milk regulations do not reflect market trends, could hurt dairy farmers

How Montana regulates milk production in its already declining dairy industry is outdated and does not reflect the current demand for milk, which may be costing dairy producers money, a new legislative audit found. “The disparity between the current quota system and recent production decreases the value of owning quota and negatively affects producers,” the […] The post Audit: Montana milk regulations do not reflect market trends, could hurt dairy farmers appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
WANE 15

New horse ranch opens in Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The land has a long history of horses. But until now, it wasn’t open to the public. “It’s really fun to be able to put it back together and bring something new and really neat to this area,” Sydney Shank, the Barn Manager at Blackstone Ranch, said. Blackstone Ranch officially […]
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
tsln.com

Outtagrass Cattle Co. cartoon by Jan Swan Wood

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil. If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted. Outtagrass Cattle Co. cartoon by Jan Swan Wood for the Oct. 16, 2021, edition of Tri-State Livestock News.
ANIMALS
UpNorthLive.com

Community gathers to celebrate National Coming Out Day

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Monday, October 11 is National Coming Out Day. To celebrate the day, two Traverse City organizations hosted an event for the northern Michigan community on Sunday. Community members gathered at F&M Park in Traverse County to attend an event hosted by Stand with Trans...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Wallpaper*

‘The Gathering Place’ is a minimalist gesture on the Scottish landscape

Located in the heart of the Highland city of Inverness, The Gathering Place is a minimalist yet powerful gesture on the Scottish landscape. Bridging design, architectural gardens, landscape and art, the piece has just been unveiled by a creative team composed of artists Sans Façon and architects KHBT, alongside the City of Inverness. It creates not only an elegant architectural landmark for the region, but also a place for gathering and contemplation for locals and visitors alike.
ENTERTAINMENT

