Step one: be nice to yourself. Step two: Read this article. You got this!. We’ve all come across those special people who ooze natural confidence and strength. Whether they’re a member of your work or friend circle, these individuals carry themselves with grace, they have excellent eye contact, a firm handshake, and they speak with conviction. You may have previously envied their ability to work a room, and wondered how you could build your confidence to the same level. The truth is, it takes practice. (And no, it doesn’t come from practice walking in our favorite six-inch heels— although that can certainly help.) It comes from investing in ourselves. But don’t take our word for it. We asked mental health experts how we can all build our confidence step-by-step, and ensure we’re ready to take on the world.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO