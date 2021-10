Remi Wolf has never taken much time off. And now, following the release of her debut album Juno and preparing for a North American tour, she'll have even less time to spare. For instance: When Billboard interviewed Wolf a few weeks ago, she was enjoying her daily commute to rehearsals, propping her phone up on the dash. “We’re still working out the kinks of the set," she says of the practices," but it’s really all coming together.”

