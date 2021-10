Thomas James Purcell was born on May 14, 1926 to Anna and Raymond Purcell in Auburn, Washington, and grew up in St. Paul. He got his first job at 12, as a busboy – 19¢ an hour – in the Carling’s Cafeteria in downtown St. Paul. He had never been to a restaurant before in his life.

