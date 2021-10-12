Couples Counseling in Austin

Bullying isn’t new. Just ask my mother. Back in 1953, when she and her younger sister were in elementary school, there was a neighborhood boy who made their lives miserable. They avoided him whenever they could, which was no easy feat since he lived a stone’s throw away and they attended the same public school. My mother and her sister often cut through a nearby park to avoid walking past his house, where he regularly stood on the sidewalk to taunt schoolmates, neighbors and other passersby.

23 DAYS AGO