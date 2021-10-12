Couples Counseling in Austin
Welcome! I'm Julianna Navarro and I'm passionate about premarital counseling! You are getting ready to embark on a huge life event; the joining of two people into one life. This takes work! My job is to help you with the internal work, such as emotions and stress. As a certified Prepare Enrich facilitator, I will help you strengthen your connection and prepare for marriage with clinically proven methods, bringing you and your partner closer.austin.wedsociety.com
