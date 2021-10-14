CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold posts third gain in a row after brief climb above $1,800 an ounce

By Myra P. Saefong, Mark DeCambre
Gold futures on Thursday stretch their gains into a third consecutive session to settle at the highest price in a month, after briefly climbing above the key $1,800 level.

