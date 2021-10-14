CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Fears over ‘domino effect’ of energy supplier collapse as gas shipper CNG stops deliveries

By Ben Chapman
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D8ZjM_0cR4RWgg00

Fears are growing that a “domino effect” could result in more energy suppliers going out of business after a key gas wholesaler exited the market.

Pressure continued to mount on government ministers to take action on Thursday to resolve the gas price crisis after three more energy suppliers went bust. Gas shipper CNG, which supplies gas to 18 utility companies, also said it would stop deliveries, prompting fears of a further wave of collapses.

The founder of green energy firm Ecotricity said CNG’s exit could cause wider problems. Dale Vince tweeted: “And one gas shipper, that provides wholesale gas to 18 utility companies, about to exit – that could cause a domino effect.”

CNG told companies it supplies they would need to buy gas from elsewhere. That is likely to mean a sharp rise in costs for retail suppliers and hundreds of small businesses.

The warning came as energy regulator Ofgem sought a new supplier for more than a quarter of a million customers of Pure Planet, Colorado Energy and Daligas, which all ceased trading this week. Around 2 million customers have now been put into Ofgem’s “supplier of last resort process”.

The regulator stressed that customers’ energy supplies would be uninterrupted and credit balances transferred to a new supplier.

Pure Planet, which was backed by oil giant BP, criticised the government and Ofgem for expecting it “to sell energy at a price much less than it currently costs to buy”.

The energy price cap, which sets a maximum amount suppliers can charge on their standard tariffs, rose 12 per cent in October but wholesale gas prices are up several times that amount.

“This is unsustainable and, therefore, sadly we have had to make the difficult decision to cease trading,” Pure Planet said.

The company said it was hedged against energy price rises until spring but it faced large potential losses, which prompted BP to withdraw funding.

There was no sign on Thursday that pressure on suppliers will ease soon, as wholesale gas prices began rising again after falling back from record highs earlier this month.

The latest supplier failures came as Sir Jim Ratcliffe, boss of chemicals giant Ineos, warned that high energy prices would continue throughout the winter and could cause industry to begin shutting down.

Sir Jim said a lack of gas storage in the UK had left the country vulnerable to fluctuating prices.

Appearing on ITV’s Peston , he was asked if the country could shut down due to a prolonged cold spell. He replied: “Yeah, in which case then, what you would do is you’d shut down industry.”

“I think it’s quite difficult to predict how long this sort of current situation’s going to last, but you know I suppose if you were a betting man you’d assume it would probably run through at least through the winter because obviously our gas demand increases in the winter.”

He added gas was “a very strategic and important requirement for the UK economy and they (the government) need to ensure that the UK economy can’t be held to ransom because we haven’t organised our gas situation very well”.

Andy Harris, consultant to energy company Neon Reef, said the energy market was in the middle of a “perfect storm”.

“I think it is a market that is set up to fail and my confidence in (regulator) Ofgem is somewhat diminished,” he told the BBC's Today programme.

“We have a price cap and it’s right that consumers aren’t exposed to extremes and are put in a position where they have bills that they simply cannot afford to pay

“Unfortunately, the solutions that have been put in place by government and Ofgem are such that all of the risk falls onto the shoulders of suppliers

“By definition, then, when you hit a perfect storm as we are in now, it is only the suppliers with the broadest shoulders that are able to absorb those losses.”

Comments / 21

Gladhe8her
1d ago

Welcome to the world of eco terrorists shutting down fracking and energy pipelines. Let's see if the MSM keeps a count of all the elderly who will die this winter with no heat in their homes. I doubt it but you can bet your last dollar if this was occuring during a Trump administration (which would never happen) it would be headline news for months on end.

Reply
25
buddyone
1d ago

the Brits never were very smart, guess their green energy isnt working out is it, coming to America with joey biden in control

Reply(1)
21
Bruce Kellerman
1d ago

all you people that blame trump is wrong look at gas prices 10 months ago joe and escort Harris dont care look at the democrats its turning into dictator ship like the nazi's did its call Control

Reply(1)
11
Related
The Independent

Goto Energy becomes 13th supplier to quit troubled energy market

Goto Energy has become the latest in an ever-growing list of energy suppliers to go out of business since the start of September amid a massive spike in gas prices.The company, which supplies around 22,000 households in the UK, ceased to trade on Monday, regulator Ofgem announced.These customers will be protected by Ofgem’s safety net, which will ensure they are assigned a new supplier and will not have their supply interrupted.Around two million customers have seen their energy supplier go bust in the last seven weeks.Only last week Daligas, Pure Planet and Colorado Energy all ceased trading within 24 hours...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.K., Europe natural gas prices see spike on fading hopes of more Gazprom supplies

Natural gas prices in the U.K. and Europe briefly spiked on Monday, after a report that Russia's Gazprom may not send more supplies as expected following recent comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin. European natural gas futures - based on benchmark November Title Transfer Facility (TTF) futures in the Netherlands -- climbed to 107.70 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) before easing back to 94.82 euros, with similar rollercoaster moves seen for U.K. futures . That's after a closely watched pipeline capacity auction on Monday showed no rise in supplies, according to media reports on Monday. The pipelines run through the Ukraine and Poland. Putin recently said he would help Europe with its pipeline shortages, but some accuse his country of trying to weaponize natural gas supplies to speed up EU approval of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The U.K. and Europe are heavily reliant on Russia for natural gas supplies, and prices have been soaring this year in part due to higher demand from Asia and elsewhere.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dale Vince
Person
Jim Ratcliffe
kfgo.com

German utilities tell politicians to heed energy supply security

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German utilities on Monday cautiously welcomed the newly forming government’s climate protection plan, but warned that more support for renewables and gas-to-power plants was needed to ensure security of supply as coal burning is phased out. The draft agreement published on Friday by the so-called “traffic light”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theiet.org

Power shortages

Hi I must admit I don't understand why gas prices have gone up so much it makes little sense to me if your sat on top of a thumping great gas reserve and someone else needs that gas then surely it's better to sell it cheaper to encourage use thats how it seems to me anyhow. The next Point is that we now have a link with Norway and a link with the Netherlands and one with Begium all capable of supplying around the 1000 Megawatts level of supply so the new links far exceed the now knackered French link so why is there a problem? Again it seems we can still get more european power than before so in theory all should be well. Finally what actually caught fire at selinge is it something difficult to replace like a thyristor stack or a transformer or an oil switch or something less troublesome like a computer or similar?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘Inadequate’ government grant plan will pay to replace just 1 in every 250 boilers

The government's long-awaited plan to overhaul how Britain heats its homes for the climate emergency has been branded “inadequate” and “not a very good start” by environmentalists. Just 90,000 of the UK's 22 million gas-heated households will benefit from £5,000 grants to replace their boilers with green heat pumps – assistance which will not even cover the costs of the 0.4 per cent of households who benefit. And ministers have ignored the advice of their scientific advisors and failed to bring forward the phase-out date for the sale of new gas boilers, with sales to continue as late as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wsau.com

Italy considers new fuel poverty monitor as energy prices soar

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy is looking to monitor fuel poverty as part of broader plans to reform the energy market and temper price increases for consumers, a government decree showed. Under the plan, presented to parliament for a non-binding opinion, a national observatory for fuel poverty would be set up...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Bp#Energy Market#Domino Effect#Cng#Ecotricity#Colorado Energy
Daily Mail

Another energy firm goes bust: Goto Energy with 22,000 customers is 13th supplier to cease trading since start of September after spike in gas prices

Goto Energy has become the latest in an ever-growing list of energy suppliers to go out of business since the start of September amid a massive spike in gas prices. The company, which supplies around 22,000 households in the UK, ceased to trade on Monday, regulator Ofgem announced. These customers...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Financial World

Russia sees record gas demand but still ready to boost EU supplies if requested:Novak

In what could be contemplated as a soothing remark for a raft of major European economies which had been grappling with an outrageous energy crisis, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Saturday that Russia, which had been a G8 (Group of Eight) nation before having been set aside over annexation of Crimea, had been witnessing a record consumption of natgas lately, but Moscow would still ramp up EU supplies, if such requests came into being.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Billions in gas investments risk being stranded, think tank warns

Companies building new UK gas power plants risk losing 3.5 billion dollars (£2.6 billion) because they will be forced to abandon them before clawing back their investment, a new report has warned.Financial think tank Carbon Tracker said that most of the gas plants that are planned or under construction in Europe and the US will never break even.This will happen even sooner if recent high prices remain, they said.In the US around 24 billion dollars (£17.5 billion) risks being stranded in these new plants.Over the last decade many countries have managed to slash carbon emissions from their power sectors by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Ask an expert economist anything about the ongoing supply crisis

As we head closer and closer towards Christmas the ongoing supply crisis affecting the festive period is becoming a very real concern among many.Whether it is Brexit or the after effect of the pandemic, the supply shortages are real and that’s across several sectors, whether that’s energy suppliers, butchers or lorry drivers.Boris Johnson’s government continues to claim the supply issues are a global problem as empty shelves in the supermarkets, disruption to fuel supply and a backlog at ports ensue.Transport secretary Grant Shapps claimed on Friday that “our supply chain is pretty robust” – but could not guarantee there would...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
The Independent

Government proposes £5,000 grant for households to swap boilers for heat pumps

Government has set out plans to offer grants worth £5,000 for households willing to replace their gas boiler with a low carbon heat pump as part of efforts to cut emissions from homes.The Government announced the grants as it confirmed a target for all new heating system installations to be low carbon by 2035, but insisted families are not going to be forced to remove their existing fossil fuel boilers.Switching to low carbon heating in the coming years will cut emissions, and reduce the UK’s dependency on fossil fuels and exposure to global price spikes in gas, ministers said.It...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Goto Energy goes bust amid rising gas prices

Goto Energy has become the latest UK energy firm to cease trading amid a sharp rise in wholesale gas prices. The firm supplied gas and electricity to around 22,000 domestic customers who will now be moved to a new supplier. It joins a number of small firms that have gone...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. coal-fired electricity generation to rise in 2021, EIA says

(Reuters) - Coal-fired electricity generation in the United States is expected to be higher this year compared to 2020 due to soaring natural gas prices and relatively stable coal prices, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Monday. U.S. natural gas prices have soared on strong demand and record...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Big investment in green hydrogen production by Ineos

Chemical giant Ineos is to invest around £1.69 billion in green hydrogen production.The company said it will be Europe’s largest ever investment in electrolysis projects to make green hydrogen with the potential to “transform” zero carbon hydrogen production.The first plants will be built in Norway Germany and Belgium in the next 10 years with investment also planned in the UK and France Ineos chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe said: “Green hydrogen represents one of our best chances to create a more sustainable and low carbon world.“Europe is crying out for more investment in green hydrogen and Ineos’ announcement today shows...
ENVIRONMENT
dallassun.com

Experts say Chinese demand for natural gas to challenge energy market

China's quest for obtaining larger volumes of natural gas is expected to further jar world energy markets. China, with the largest energy consumption globally, has sharply increased its natural gas purchases. China's voracious natural gas appetite has been backed by policies which have driven the replacement of coal-fired plants with...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

JCB unveils hydrogen-powered equipment prototypes at event with Prime Minister

Construction equipment giant JCB has announced it is investing £100 million in zero-emission hydrogen engines to power machinery.The company made the announcement as it unveiled a prototype hydrogen-powered backhoe loader and another machine – a telescopic handler – with Prime Minister Boris Johnson at an event in London.The firm said it already has a team of 100 engineers working on the hydrogen engines, and is recruiting up to 50 more to deliver on its bid to make the first machines available to customers by the end of 2022.JCB chairman Lord Bamford said the company is investing in hydrogen, because electric...
INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Ford invests $316M to build electric power units at UK transmission facility

The investment is subject to and includes about $42 million (£30 million) from the U.K. government through its Automotive Transformation Fund, according to The Times. Some 500 local automotive jobs will be saved as a result of the investment, the paper said. Power units produced in the plant will supply...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Czech regulator examines energy sector supplies amid market crunch

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic's energy regulator will seek assurances from suppliers that they can meet customers' needs, stepping up oversight after one of the country's biggest electricity and gas groups shut operations due to a spike in prices across Europe. The ERU regulator has called on the Czech...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

293K+
Followers
122K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy