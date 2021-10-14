Neil Young Announces New Crazy Horse Album, 'Barn'
The rock icon also shared the lead single, "Song of the Seasons." Neil Young is preparing to let the Crazy Horse out of the barn. The rock icon and his long-running power trio announced on Wednesday (Oct. 13) that their follow-up to 2019's Colorado, named Barn, will drop on Dec. 10. In a statement posted on the Neil Young Archives site, the singer/guitarist wrote, "Barn is very special. It rocks. It rolls... I wish it was out now. It's got songs that are part of these times."www.billboard.com
