LAPD Officer Shot, Wounded In ‘Unprovoked Attack’ In South LA; Juvenile Suspect Detained

By CBSLA Staff
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – In what authorities are calling an unprovoked attack, a Los Angeles police officer is expected to survive after being shot while driving in South L.A. early Thursday morning. A teen suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Oct. 14, 2021. (CBSLA)

The shooting occurred at about 5 a.m. as the off-duty LAPD officer was driving to work in civilian clothes and in an unmarked truck, police said. He was driving southbound on Central Avenue, at the intersection with 28th Street, near the LAPD’s Newton Community Police Station, when at least one shot was fired.

“As he crossed the intersection, he realizes, or he hears, that his glass of his vehicle shatters, and at that point he feels a sharp pain to the back of his head, he realizes he’s been shot,” LAPD Assistant Chief Robert Marino told reporters in a news conference Thursday morning. “At that point he continues and drives to the Newton Police Station.”

The bullet grazed his head, Marino said. The officer ran across the street to an L.A. Fire Department station, where he was treated by firefighters and then taken to LAC+USC Medical Center. His injuries were not serious, Marino said.

“I’m happy to report that he’s in stable condition, he was not seriously injured, and he’ll be fine,” Marino said.

At about 5:20 a.m., a teen suspect was taken into custody a few blocks away.

“A juvenile individual was detained in the immediate area, that was in possession of a handgun,” Marino said.

The officer is a detective and 20-year veteran of the LAPD who works with juveniles, Marino disclosed. At this point, investigators do not believe the officer was targeted

No names were released. The suspect’s exact age was not immediately confirmed.

“Grateful our officer will survive this unprovoked attack,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore tweeted. “Just spoke with him by phone. Our robbery homicide detectives have investigation (sic) and I’m confident they will identify the individual(s) responsible. Too many guns in too many hands.”

Michel Moore
Public Safety
