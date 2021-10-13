CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate confirms Stone-Manning as BLM director

wildlife.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Senate confirmed the appointment of Tracy Stone-Manning as director of the Bureau of Land Management in a party-line vote. The senior adviser for conservation policy at the National Wildlife Federation, Stone-Manning was nominated as BLM Director in April, generating a fair amount of controversy on Capitol Hill. Stone-Manning...

wildlife.org

Independent Record

Montana's public lands are in good hands with Tracy Stone-Manning

Montanans have reason to celebrate the news that one of our own, Tracy Stone-Manning, is now confirmed to lead the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). She has a long track record as a consensus builder and a leader who will protect our public lands and strike the right balance of land use and stewardship at the BLM.
MONTANA STATE
Metro News

US Senate confirms US Attorneys for West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Senate has confirmed two West Virginians as U.S. Attorneys for the state’s two judicial districts. President Joe Biden in August nominated state Sen. William Ihlenfeld, D-Ohio, as U.S. Attorney for the Northern District and William Thompson for the state’s Southern District. The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced the nominations last week, and the full Senate confirmed the nominees on Tuesday by voice vote.
CONGRESS & COURTS
HeraldNet

Senate confirms 1st Native American US judge in Washington

SEATTLE — The Senate confirmed Seattle attorney Lauren King on Tuesday as the first Native American federal judge in Washington state. King has served as a pro tem judge for the Northwest Intertribal Court System, which hears cases for two dozen member tribes. She also heads the Native American Law Practice Group at the Foster Garvey law firm.
WASHINGTON STATE
Must Read Alaska

Former supporter of eco-terrorism, Tracy Stone-Manning, confirmed to run BLM

Elections have consequences. On Thursday, the Biden Administration got its pick of Tracy Stone-Manning for the director of the Bureau of Land Management at the Department of Interior. She was confirmed 50-45, along party lines. Republicans had argued against her due to her work as an environmentalist who supported the driving of spikes into trees in order to discourage logging, with the idea that the spikes would do deadly harm to loggers working in the forest.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Agriculture Online

Senate approves Stone-Manning as land management chief

Tracy Stone-Manning, a long-time environmentalist, will serve as the first Senate-confirmed director of the Bureau of Land Management in more than four years, winning a party-line roll call on her nomination, 50-45. Montana Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat, said Republicans resorted to character assassination in their attempts to defeat the nomination.
CONGRESS & COURTS
lascrucesbulletin.com

Senate confirms Torres Small as undersecretary for rural development

The U.S. Senate has confirmed former New Mexico U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small of Las Cruces as undersecretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture for Rural Development. The confirmation came in October and was announced in a news release by U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan, chairwoman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, and John Boozman, R-Arkansas, the committee’s ranking member.
LAS CRUCES, NM
redlakenationnews.com

Lauren J. King Confirmed by US Senate to Serve as Federal District Judge

Lauren J. King, a tribal citizen of the Muscogee Nation, was confirmed by the United States Senate on Tuesday to serve as a federal district judge for the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington. Nominated by President Joe Biden on May 12, 2021, she was confirmed by the Senate in a 55-44 vote.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wabi.tv

Senate confirms McElwee as Maine’s top federal prosecutor

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - The U.S. Senate has confirmed federal prosecutor Darcie McElwee to serve as U.S. attorney for Maine. Republican Sen. Susan Collins, who shares a hometown of Caribou with McElwee, spoke in support on the Senate floor. The nomination was confirmed on a voice vote Tuesday evening. McElwee...
MAINE STATE
1380kcim.com

Regional Director For Senator Grassley To Meet With Guthrie County Constituents This Month

A regional director for U.S. Senator, Chuck Grassley, will be holding office hours in Guthrie County later this month. Adam DoBraska will meet with constituents from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19 in the community conference room at the Guthrie County Courthouse in Guthrie Center. He will assist residents with contacting federal agencies on issues with Social Security payments, military service matters, immigration cases and more. “My top priority is serving the people of Iowa,” Grassley says. “Traveling office hours held by my staff is one way of doing that. My staff helps Iowans with issues they may have with the federal government. I encourage anyone experiencing problems to stop by staff office hours in their area. Iowans can also reach out directly to any of my offices throughout the year.” The meetings will follow the COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the state of Iowa. Participants must adhere to local guidelines as well. Grassley will NOT be present at these office hours. If unable to attend, assistance can also be found by following the link included below.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Intelligencer

U.S. Senate Confirms William Ihlenfeld for Second Stint as U.S. Attorney

WHEELING — The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed the nomination of William Ihlenfeld as U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia. Also Tuesday, the Senate approved William S. Thompson as the new U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia. Ihlenfeld, 49, is a Wheeling resident who...
WHEELING, WV
eenews.net

Here’s what Manchin told the Biden team on climate

Joe Manchin wasn’t bluffing. For weeks, the conservative Democratic senator from West Virginia said publicly that he didn’t support the signature climate provision in the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion reconciliation package. Why pay utilities to install clean electricity, he argued, if they were doing it already?. It’s a message Manchin conveyed...
U.S. POLITICS
#Blm#The U S Senate#Capitol Hill#D Mont#Nwf#Earth First#Interior Department#Grand Junction#The Wildlife Society#The Bois Forte Band
weatherboy.com

Americans Prepare for Major Earthquake Event on October 21

The International Shake-Out is set for Thursday, October 21 and Americans are preparing for the 10:21 am local time drill. Each year, millions of people “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” in The Great ShakeOut, the world’s largest earthquake drill. People are encouraged to participate in the drill wherever they are since major earthquakes may happen anywhere people live, work, or travel. The purpose of the ShakeOut is to practice how to protect ourselves and for everyone to become better prepared. The goal of the drill is to prevent a major earthquake from becoming a catastrophe. Thousands of state and local organizations are participating in the drill ranging from state governments to local schools and hospitals. An estimated 27 million people have said they plan to participate in this year’s drill, with over 13 million from the United States alone.
ENVIRONMENT
stjohnsource.com

Human Services Issues Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfers (P-EBT)

The Virgin Islands Department of Human Services (DHS) informs the public that Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (Summer P-EBT) will be issued to eligible school children on the following dates:. P-EBT Summer 2021 for School Children Release Dates by District. October 16 in the St. Thomas/St. John District. October 17...
EDUCATION
MarketRealist

Did Biden Exempt Congress From the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate?

The COVID-19 virus is to blame for the deaths of 4,887,600 across the globe as of Oct. 18, 2021, reports the World Health Organization (WHO). With the global crisis far from over, the Biden administration has taken measures to curb the spread of the virus by issuing an executive order that calls for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Is Congress exempt from this vaccine mandate?
CONGRESS & COURTS
BoardingArea

The USA sets 8th November as the magic date

A lot of people – including your writer and editor – have been waiting for the chance to return to the United States of America. Well, it seems the 8th November is the magic date, when the US will end its blanket travel bans, and base entry on vaccination status.
WORLD
Washington Post

Trump wanted to slash the federal government. But federal agencies are doing just fine.

Editor’s note: This article is part of a series on current challenges facing the federal bureaucracy from “Rethinking Our Democracy.” A joint initiative by the Center for Effective Government (@UChicagoCEG) at the University of Chicago and Protect Democracy (@protctdemocracy), “Rethinking our Democracy” produces written series on key areas of institutional and democratic reform. All other articles can be found here.
POTUS
cbslocal.com

Colin Powell, Military Leader And First Black US Secretary Of State, Dies

(CNN) — Colin Powell, the first Black US secretary of state whose leadership in several Republican administrations helped shape American foreign policy in the last years of the 20th century and the early years of the 21st, has died from complications from Covid-19, his family said on Facebook. He was 84.
POLITICS

