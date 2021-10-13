Senate confirms Stone-Manning as BLM director

A regional director for U.S. Senator, Chuck Grassley, will be holding office hours in Guthrie County later this month. Adam DoBraska will meet with constituents from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19 in the community conference room at the Guthrie County Courthouse in Guthrie Center. He will assist residents with contacting federal agencies on issues with Social Security payments, military service matters, immigration cases and more. “My top priority is serving the people of Iowa,” Grassley says. “Traveling office hours held by my staff is one way of doing that. My staff helps Iowans with issues they may have with the federal government. I encourage anyone experiencing problems to stop by staff office hours in their area. Iowans can also reach out directly to any of my offices throughout the year.” The meetings will follow the COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the state of Iowa. Participants must adhere to local guidelines as well. Grassley will NOT be present at these office hours. If unable to attend, assistance can also be found by following the link included below.

