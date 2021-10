Faith is a powerful thing. Combine it with music and it can move audiences around the world. Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli proved it with his emotionally charged Easter 2020 performance of “Amazing Grace,” during the height of the pandemic shutdown of his beloved Italy and the world at large. There was no audience physically present — just Bocelli, a microphone and an organist as accompaniment. And a performance livestreamed simultaneously by three million YouTube viewers, and 28 million more in the first 24 hours.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO