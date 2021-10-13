CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

DUNCAN/God’s law vs. human tradition: Part I

By Editorials
Madison County Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTurn in your Bible to Matthew 5:21-26 as we continue our study of the Sermon on the Mount. Jesus makes it clear in verses 17-20 that the law is authoritative for His people. He reminds us that believers who are united to Him become those who are conformed to the beautiful image of God displayed in the law of God. In relation, Jesus begins to provide an explanation of the principles he previously addressed in verses 17-20. Specifically, in this passage, Jesus tells us that it is possible to break the sixth commandment, “Thou shalt not murder,” in more ways than taking the life of another human being. It is important to note that Jesus has at least two audiences in mind. As Jesus speaks these words, He has in mind both the self-righteous, those who were the Pharisees in His own day. He also has in mind His disciples, those who trust in Him. And he wants those two groups and us to understand at least three things. First, Jesus wants us to understand that the law is a pattern for what we are to become. Secondly, He wants us to understand that the law of God is spiritual. And thirdly, Jesus wants us to understand that God’s law applies to our relationships.

onlinemadison.com

Comments / 42

Wm S
4d ago

There is no scientific evidence that the realm of the supernatural exists. There is no scientific evidence that anyone on earth has been given the authority to speak for or represent an alleged creator. Religion was created by humans to control people and make money. There is no scientific evidence that an alleged creator supports any religion, past or present. The biggest lie is when someone tells you that God speaks to them or they speak for or represent an alleged creator.

Reply(9)
3
Related
Belief.Net

6 Signs God is Talking and You Can’t Hear Him

Whether you are curious about your birth flower, are looking to find a creative gift for a loved one or are interested in communicating in the language of flowers, knowing the birth flowers and their meanings can be fun and insightful. Taking the time to understand a bit more about the flowers you are choosing for that special someone can make the gift all the more meaningful and special.
RELIGION
Belief.Net

Powerful Bible Verses When You Feel Like Giving Up

In Lamentations, it said that we need to hold onto hope when things are bleak: “I will remember them, and my soul downcast within me. Yet, this I call to mind and therefore I have hope (3:20-21).” When you tell someone this, you are confident in the message that it represents. Many times we can offer Bible verses for others, but can't glean introspection from them ourselves. This is especially true when you are having the fight of your life. We fight for our marriage, fight for justice and fight to remain faithful. With all these battles--we become drained to the core, walking around like spiritual zombies instead of spiritual giants. Use these Bible verses when you feel like giving up.
RELIGION
Film Threat

The 7 Churches of Revelation: Times of Fire

If you ask some of my more religious friends and family, they’ll tell you that we are close to the final days as described in the Book of Revelation. Then again, they’ve told me that year after year for years. Either way, Revelation has inspired so many stories of the apocalypse, but what exactly does the last book of the Bible say? Timothy Mahoney’s documentary, The 7 Churches of Revelation: Times of Fire, stars investigative filmmaker Christophe Hanauer as he visits the locations and origins surrounding Revelation.
RELIGION
arcamax.com

Why does the Bible contradict itself?

Q: The Bible says over and over again, “Fear not,” but it also says to “fear God.” Why does the Bible contradict itself? – F.R. A: There are different kinds of fear. Not all fear is wrong. It is right for a child to fear a hot stove or a sharp knife, because those can harm the child. It is right for us also to fear sin and Satan, for they can bring devastation.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
highplainsobserver.com

Let Go and Know God Is In Control

“Let go of your concerns! Then you will know that I am God. I rule the nations. I rule the earth." Every day, decide who’s going to be in control of your life—you or God. That choice is a battle because there are things in life you want to control....
RELIGION
livingbetter50.com

Daily Devotional – God Will Restore Our Health

Our scripture for the Daily Devotional today is taken from Jeremiah 30:12-17. If you have ever thought that there is no one else on your side, God reminds us that He is. No matter where you find yourself, God stands right there with you, and all around you. Jesus is...
RELIGION
Sentinel

The two witnesses – Revelation 11:1-14

A true heart of compassion will let people know of God’s love and that God has provided a way to experience true life, an abundant life. But How? Do we all have to share the same way? No, the unbelieving world is made up of all kinds of people: young, old, rich, poor, educated, uneducated, urban, rural, with different race, personalities, values, politics and religious backgrounds. It’s going to take more than one style of evangelism to reach such a diverse population!
RELIGION
Times and Democrat

FRIDAY SERMON: The beginning of the enemy

The angel turned into the enemy of the world when he rejected God's plan for authority, competed with God and thus became an adversary of God. Rejecting God's plan was Satan's fall. “And there was war in heaven: Michael and his angels fought against the dragon; and the dragon fought...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Relations
arcamax.com

Are angels real or are they only a figment of imagination?

Q: Are angels real or are they only a figment of imagination? – A.S. A: In the late 1800s, a German composer and his sister wrote a musical version of the fairy tale “Hansel and Gretel.” Early in the opera, Hansel and Gretel become lost one night in a dangerous forest. Before they finally fall asleep, they sing their evening prayers, and 14 angels come to surround them and keep them safe throughout the night.
RELIGION
Destin Log

I CAN AND I WILL: Hope and faith in God make life bearable

To recite the lyrics of the immensely talented Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn:. In a slow ride in a hearse. Yeah, this can't be (no, this can't be), no, this can't be (no, this can't be) No, this can't be all there is. Lord, I raise my hands. Bow my...
RELIGION
Victoria Advocate

God’s gift to us

The last few weeks have been awful. So many deaths lately. Is it because I am getting older and it just seems that way?. Six deaths in less than two weeks, three from COVID-19, one from old age, one from stroke and one from motorcycle accident. It’s probably not a good sign when you find yourself daily humming several of the funeral tunes.
RELIGION
arcamax.com

Why do Christians contend that Jesus is the only way to truth?

Q: Why do Christians contend that Jesus is the only way to truth? There are so many religions in the world with historical figureheads. My conclusion is to remain neutral on choosing one over the other. – R.S. A: When it comes to God’s truth, there is no such thing...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
nationalgeographic.com

These biblical queens played crucial roles in the rise and fall of ancient Israel

Some were heretics and others heroes, but these royal women all took center stage in some of the most important stories in the Old Testament. Beginning with Eve, Hebrew scriptures and the books of the Old Testament provide key insights into ancient attitudes toward the role of women. Wives, mothers, sisters, daughters, and leaders—Sarah, Hagar, Rachel, Leah, and Deborah—are important figures in the journey of the Hebrew tribes that culminates in their people’s settlement in Canaan (modern-day Israel and the Palestinian territories). The women who come after them—when their people unite, divide, and are exiled—have high-profile roles in stories about their struggles as a people. As queens and leaders, these female figures take on larger symbolic meanings, whether as role models, dire warnings, or bastions of hope.
RELIGION
WFMJ.com

Liberty community saddened by death of pastor

A local pastor died after a three year battle with cancer on Tuesday night. Lock P. Beachum Jr. was the campus pastor at the Victory Christian Center at Liberty for over a decade before he died. The ministry told 21 News that Beachum had cancer for three years but was extremely healthy until recently. He celebrated his 50th birthday in July.
RELIGION
guideposts.org

In God’s Hands

“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”—JEREMIAH 29:11 (NIV) I put my head down on the steering wheel. A flat tire? Really? I was picking up a pizza for Mom. She rarely cooked anymore. I called AAA, and then let Mom know it would be a while.
RELIGION
Pauls Valley Daily Democrat

I will hope in God

It is easy to put our hope in God when things are going well in our lives when God has provided food, friends, family, health, and a happy life. "And I will wait on the Lord, Who hides His face from the house of Jacob; And I will hope in Him." (Isaiah 8:17)
RELIGION
Corydon Democrat

Part II: Does God makes us holy?

Last week, we looked at scripture from the Old Testament, particularly in Leviticus, to discover what God means when he tells us to be holy. We found it is not anything we can do ourselves, but our holiness comes from God. Let’s review three of the scriptures found in Leviticus....
RELIGION
The Baltimore Sun

Two LGBTQ-affirming Baltimore churches — one historic and one young — unite with installation of new pastor

A service held Sunday at St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church signifies a new partnership between one of Baltimore’s historic churches and a fledgling congregation, both rooted in LGBTQ affirmation and inclusivity, generations apart. The Rev. Emily Scott, who leads both congregations, was installed through a Rite of Installation, signifying her new role as pastor at the 161-year-old St. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
hiawathaworldonline.com

Because God chose me, I am royalty

Last week was a pretty exciting week for us here in Hiawatha. Every day my kids and wife would dress up for school based on whatever was the theme of the day. Then on Friday night we all packed up and headed to the Football game. And while we all...
HIAWATHA, KS
Madison County Journal

GETTING THE MESSAGE/Paul heals a crippled man

After being driven out of Iconium, Paul and Barnabas arrived at Lystra where they continued to preach the gospel (Acts 14:5-6). After Paul had spoken to the people, he looked upon a crippled man and commanded him to stand up. The man immediately rose up and began to walk. The...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy