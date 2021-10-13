CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

GETTING THE MESSAGE/Paul heals a crippled man

By Editorials
Madison County Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being driven out of Iconium, Paul and Barnabas arrived at Lystra where they continued to preach the gospel (Acts 14:5-6). After Paul had spoken to the people, he looked upon a crippled man and commanded him to stand up. The man immediately rose up and began to walk. The...

onlinemadison.com

Comments / 0

Related
Madison County Journal

DUNCAN/God’s law vs. human tradition: Part I

Turn in your Bible to Matthew 5:21-26 as we continue our study of the Sermon on the Mount. Jesus makes it clear in verses 17-20 that the law is authoritative for His people. He reminds us that believers who are united to Him become those who are conformed to the beautiful image of God displayed in the law of God. In relation, Jesus begins to provide an explanation of the principles he previously addressed in verses 17-20. Specifically, in this passage, Jesus tells us that it is possible to break the sixth commandment, “Thou shalt not murder,” in more ways than taking the life of another human being. It is important to note that Jesus has at least two audiences in mind. As Jesus speaks these words, He has in mind both the self-righteous, those who were the Pharisees in His own day. He also has in mind His disciples, those who trust in Him. And he wants those two groups and us to understand at least three things. First, Jesus wants us to understand that the law is a pattern for what we are to become. Secondly, He wants us to understand that the law of God is spiritual. And thirdly, Jesus wants us to understand that God’s law applies to our relationships.
RELIGION
Madison County Journal

GETTING THE MESSAGE/Savior of sinners

Paul and Barnabas, driven out of Antioch in Pisidia, travel about 90 miles to Iconium. Undeterred by the persecution they suffered in Antioch, they go into the synagogue and speak the word of God’s grace to the people in the city. And we see that “a great number of both Jews and Greeks believed” (Acts 14:1).
RELIGION
The Baltimore Sun

Two LGBTQ-affirming Baltimore churches — one historic and one young — unite with installation of new pastor

A service held Sunday at St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church signifies a new partnership between one of Baltimore’s historic churches and a fledgling congregation, both rooted in LGBTQ affirmation and inclusivity, generations apart. The Rev. Emily Scott, who leads both congregations, was installed through a Rite of Installation, signifying her new role as pastor at the 161-year-old St. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
Person
Ovid
goodmenproject.com

The Mystery of Healing

While I was researching my Ph.D. I worked in a recovery unit just North East of L.A. I was responsible for a group of people who had abused some type of substance, or had suffered some sort of mental crisis. It was mainly men, about a dozen, and a handful...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Dad

Paul: This Man

“This is my stepfather Paul. This man has been mine and my little sisters stepfather since I was three years old; my biological father died when I was one-and-a-half years old and my mom was pregnant with my little sister. This man has been such a father to me, it...
RELATIONSHIPS
Soap Opera Digest

Real-Life Soap Couple Split

Terrell Tilford (ex-David, GUIDING LIGHT et al) announced on social media that he and his wife, Victoria Platt (ex-Vicky, GL et al) are divorcing after 20 years of marriage. Part of the actor’s post included, “Vic, I love you and always will… Thank you for our marriage and now our friendship…” Tilford and Platt first met in 1998 on GUIDING LIGHT and married on September 29, 2001. The couple welcomed a daughter, Marley, in 2014.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man Of God#Iconium#Roman
Rejoice Denhere

Man Now Sleeps on a Couch Because His Girlfriend Smells

A man has been forced to move from the bedroom he shares with his girlfriend and is now sleeping on a couch in the living room. She refuses to shower. The man, who has been with his girlfriend for three years, said that he loved her but could no longer put up with the strong smell. The living room couch is now his new bedroom.
kpfa.org

Healing and Community

Today on KPFA Radio’s Women’s Magazine we look at healing and community. First we talk to Amber Sue Field about their workshops that provide healing through voice and music. And then we talk to Claire Ryan about how healing it is to live on Women’s Land.
HEALTH
fox9.com

St. Paul celebrates Indigenous People's Day with new healing pole

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - On Indigenous People’s Day this year, St. Paul Public Schools is highlighting the importance of native culture, with the installation of a new healing pole. Each color tied on the pole represents something different. The small but powerful ceremony included traditional smudging and prayer,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
CBS Philly

Religious Leaders Putting Faith Into Action To Stop Gun Violence In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Religious leaders say you are part of the solution. They are calling for new action to prevent gun violence in Philadelphia. On Saturday, they shared with Eyewitness News their plan to help end the suffering in the city. Religious leaders are putting their faith into action to stop the bloodshed. One group says their focus is getting guns off the street. It was a mass of a different kind as the names of Tyrone Freeman Jones along with dozens of others lined the alter at a memorial to Philadelphians murdered by illegal guns. “The T-shirts represent the names of those who...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

This is how I’m reclaiming Black History Month to make sure it’s full of joy – not trauma

Black History Month in the UK has been celebrated since October 1987, to commemorate the achievements, culture and heritage of Black people. It is rooted in the US version, which started during the 1920s. Celebrated in February, it coincides with abolitionists Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln’s birthdays.We’ve sought to share the lived experiences of Black people over the years to educate and to push forward change – yet the inevitable history of subjugation has largely clouded the narrative, and created stereotypes of Black people, many of whom have come to associate it with struggle and (essentially) trauma.Challenging the derogative depiction...
SOCIETY
Niina Pekantytär

Mother Earth and Underworld in Lithuanian Folklore

​Žemyna was very much beloved goddess by the ancient Balts. Žemyna was the personification of the earth. She was the goddess who nourished all life; humans, plants and animals. Everything rose from her and returned to her. Every major celebration began with an invocation to Žemyna. The Head of the household filled a ladle with beer and poured some into the ground while saying a prayer. They drank some beer, thanked the gods and the other members of the household. Then he passed the ladle on and everyone got a chance to express their gratitude. In rituals, black pigs and multiple slices of bread were left as sacrifices. She was one of the daughters of the sun goddess Saulė. Žemyna had a brother called Žemepatis who protected farmsteads and households.
AFP

Missionaries seen as asset, but sometimes headache, by US

The kidnapping of 17 missionaries in Haiti reinforces a predicament for Washington -- religious groups are often seen as an asset, going where many don't dare, but they can also find themselves in deep trouble. "They might offend local sensibilities, run afoul of anti-proselytizing laws or find themselves kidnapped like in Haiti."
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy