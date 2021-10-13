CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Facade - POHL Forest Green Wall |

ArchDaily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack ventilated rainscreen facade with maximum design freedom. By downloading any file you agree to the Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and to the communication of your data to the brand from which you download catalogs and files. With POHL Forest Green Wall POHL developed a back ventilated rainscreen facade...

www.archdaily.com

ArchDaily

Garten House / Caio Persighini Arquitetura

Manufacturers: Concremassa Concreto & Argamassa, Copav, Docol, Eliane Revestimentos, Pormade, Portobello, Projeta Iluminação. Text description provided by the architects. Many possibilities have been raised and discussed, to enable the establishment of the architectural environment for the GARTEN house. A few discussions with the owners were also necessary to fully understand the premises, and their development into a concise architectural environment that could accurately strike a balance between form, function, and space.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

AD 23 House / Apio Arquitectos

Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Home Control, Leaf Panel, Nuprotec, Tejas de Chena. Text description provided by the architects. Collective house projected to receive two families + guests, where they could live together independently. "Together, but not scrambled" says the colloquial sentence that represents this commission. Located on first line, facing the sea,...
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

House of Six Lightened Ceilings / Yusuke Ando Architects

Manufacturers: IOC, Toto, Sanwacompany, Tokyo-Koei. Text description provided by the architects. This house was planned to make use of the expansion of space created by the combination of a saw-tooth roof and sloped ceilings. The owner's request was a wooden one-story house that could cherish family ties. The planning is based on a 3x3 nine grid, with the family's common space designed as a one-room in the center, and the private rooms dispersed around, aiming to achieve both a sense of family unity and individual independence.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

Climb Maebashi Office / SAKUMAESHIMA

Text description provided by the architects. This office is located on the fourth floor of a building that used to be a department store in front of Maebashi Station in Gunma Prefecture. This building was typical of a department store with few windows to let in natural light and a deep floor plan. At first, I had the impression that the building was in disrepair as an environment for people to work and live in. However, at the same time, we thought that by accepting this building type and making use of the unique space of a department store. So we could build an office that was unique to CLIMB.
DESIGN
ArchDaily

Stilt House / FT Architects

Lead Architects: Katsuya Fukushima, Norihito Nakatani. Diagonal Element and Time, Nine-Square Grid on Stilts - The site sits at the foot of an ancient tomb near a large lake. The north side connects to the slope of the tomb, and the south side extends out to the rice fields. Further out to the rice fields, you can see the trains heading into the nearest station. The section of this house responds to these contexts; the living space is lifted to the first floor to make the best of the view, and the ground floor is an open piloti space. The first-floor plan is constituted by nine areas divided by columns and diagonal elements, allowing the house to respond to diverse living situations. The central space surrounded by the four columns has a contradicting character; it visually connects to the other areas through the diagonal elements, but it spatially feels disconnected from them.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

WGNB Office / WGNB

Text description provided by the architects. The project involved the conversion of a multi-generational household into a new office of WGNB in Seoul. The existing building was four stories high and was fully remodeled internally. The original red brick facade was retained and windows and an extra floor were added.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

Gregório Paes Leme House / Brasil Arquitetura

Text description provided by the architects. A one-story house is a luxury for a city like São Paulo, whose real estate pressure almost always leads to building the maximum amount allowed for the lot. With that in mind, this reform project starts from the exploration of this virtue that is given to us at first.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Brick Houses in Spain: Modern Masonry Design for Home Interiors and Exteriors

Brick Houses in Spain: Modern Masonry Design for Home Interiors and Exteriors. The ample supply, durability, and affordability of brick makes it one of the most widely used and iconic materials in Spanish architecture, especially within the Mudejar tradition. Throughout history, they have added both beauty and function to the spaces that use them, offering protection from the elements while also permitting the entry of natural light and air flow.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

Montreuil Fishing Walls Installation / Collectif Parenthèse

Text description provided by the architects. The development of the swimming pool forecourt of the Montreuil fishing walls is essential for the comfort of users in the face of long waiting times and the hot summer temperatures. The Collective Parenthèse offers an ephemeral installation lasting 5 years that meets the needs of visitors.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Jidijiangyi Studio / FANAF

Landscape Collaborator: Nanjing Yijing Landscape Engineering Design Co. Ltd. Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the northwest corner of Jinji Hongwu science and Technology InnovationIndustrial Park, in Hongmiao 1st lane, Gulou District, Nanjing, adjacent to Yinchuan River and Nanjing University of Finance and economics. It is the former site of the Jinling machinery factory. After the relocation of the factory in 19 years, the plot was transformed by the Jinji group into a science and technology industry cluster in Gulou District. The renewal of historical industrial remains in the old city is also an important research direction of FANAF.
DESIGN
ArchDaily

Forest Park West Entry / PLAT Studio

Lead Architects: Fred Liao, Kit Wang, Shih-Lin Lan, Tiger Sui, Can Liu. Text description provided by the architects. Forest Park is a community open space and a major green infrastructure resource for Kunshan, a former agricultural area and exurb of Shanghai, China. 163 hectares of forested wetland form a green island within the rapidly urbanized Kunshan West District.
LIFESTYLE
ArchDaily

MTL Office / Junsekino Architect and Design

Manufacturers: Lamptitude, BPK brick, Bio Wood, L and E lighting, M.V.P. Four Star. Text description provided by the architects. MTL is an office building working on an architectural system. The owner wanted his business to be reflected in the architecture with the 4 story high building with 3000 square meters of a function area. Another interesting aspect of the owner is that he wants this office building to give a sense of hominess to all of his people.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

House Cañadas / RE+D

Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Hafele, Herralum, Lafarge-Holcim, Tecnolite. Text description provided by the architects. Located on rugged terrain, Casa Cañadas is developed from the premise of being part of the topography and respecting the existing trees, leaving the construction in the background, and thus giving an honest answer to the area of application.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Hillside House Leuven / Lava architecten

Manufacturers: Simpson Strong Tie, Sto, Architon, Dr. Light, Sapa. Lead Architects: Thomas Delauré, Tomas Liekens, Pieter Meuwissen, Joeri Clement. Text description provided by the architects. Project. The plot is located on one of the most wooded hill ridges in the area. The substrate consists of the typical iron sandstone, which has a very high bearing capacity. The building uses the existing relief as much as possible. It is placed against the hill, sloping in the opposite direction, creating sufficient space between the house and the hill at the front to create a carport. At the back, the house and the hill reach the same level. The slope of the house translates in the interior with floors that change 36 cm in height or 2 steps of stairs. Given the proximity of the forest and the reached height, it feels like you’re living in the treetops. At the front of the house, a stunning view of the valley is created.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

House | 002 / Rafael Pinoti Arquitetura

Structural Engineers: Das Haus Engenharia e Consultoria. Text description provided by the architects. The essence of this specific project was based on initially, identify the particularities of the surroundings of flat ground with not very generous dimensions, and then extract the maximum of it taking advantage of the highest level of the condominium. The concept idea was the primordial element that was responsible to guarantee the valorization of preserved green areas, in the core of the site, providing direct interaction with the flora.
VISUAL ART
The Independent

How to connect with nature indoors through biophilic design

Creating a pocket of calm and tranquillity in the chaos of the city is possible if you apply biophilic design to urban spaces, say botanist and TV presenter James Wong and acclaimed designer DaeWha Kang, who are fronting a Thanks Plants campaign by TheJoyOfPlants.co.uk.Having recently created a dazzling array of plants in a space the size of an average kitchen at London’s first Houseplant Hideout installation, they are now trying to get people to further connect with nature, no matter how small their urban space, through biophilic design.What is biophilic design?“Biophilia means love of life or living things. Essentially all...
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

House in Tres Rios / César Béjar Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The particular way of responding to the context evokes different manners of how the architecture is expressed. Willing to be the simplest household in the neighborhood, the house is free of the ornaments that the different materials tend to evoke, its quality lies in being monochrome.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

House of Crickets / Dario Castellino

Manufacturers: Curtains, Lounge chair, Table and chairs. Text description provided by the architects. We started to call the house like this since in one of the first inspections we heard crickets chirping among themselves as if they were doing a little concert and since then it has been “House of crickets" for us. The house was built on a plot a few kilometers from the center of Cuneo, partly flat and partly on a sunny slope in the middle of a forest, with a great view, the ideal place for a young couple with two children.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Tonkin Liu's Water Tower wins RIBA Stephen Lawrence Prize 2021

Tonkin Liu's Water Tower wins RIBA Stephen Lawrence Prize 2021. The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) awarded the 2021 Stephen Lawrence Prize to Tonkin Liu’s Water Tower, an adaptive reuse project which converts a disused industrial structure in the countryside into a residential space. The design has a strong attitude towards material recycling, retaining much of the original structure while creating adaptable interiors. The utilitarian aesthetic blends with a creative re-engineering of the project, showcasing an architectural approach in tune with contemporary sustainability values.
ENTERTAINMENT
wfxrtv.com

Going Green by Composting

There are many benefits to composting: curbing food and yard waste, cutting back on gardening expenses, and helping the environment. However, if you do not it correctly you could end up with a smelly mess and attracting a few unwanted critters. Virginia Tech Cooperative Extension, Greg Evanylo shares some composting do’s and don’ts.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

