Green Facade - POHL Forest Green Wall

Manufacturers: Simpson Strong Tie, Sto, Architon, Dr. Light, Sapa. Lead Architects: Thomas Delauré, Tomas Liekens, Pieter Meuwissen, Joeri Clement. Text description provided by the architects. Project. The plot is located on one of the most wooded hill ridges in the area. The substrate consists of the typical iron sandstone, which has a very high bearing capacity. The building uses the existing relief as much as possible. It is placed against the hill, sloping in the opposite direction, creating sufficient space between the house and the hill at the front to create a carport. At the back, the house and the hill reach the same level. The slope of the house translates in the interior with floors that change 36 cm in height or 2 steps of stairs. Given the proximity of the forest and the reached height, it feels like you’re living in the treetops. At the front of the house, a stunning view of the valley is created.

