Amityville, NY

Police release photo of apparent noose in hate crime probe into Halloween decoration

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h4Okc_0cR1Ksac00

Authorities released a photo of an apparent noose used to hang a Halloween decoration in North Amityville as police investigate the incident as a possible hate crime.

A scarecrow was found hanging in a noose at the North Amityville Senior Center, according to police. Police say the scarecrow was taken from the front of the center and placed in a noose at the back of the property last week. It was hung from a pergola.

MORE : Police say scarecrow found hanging from noose at Suffolk County senior center

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XbqPP_0cR1Ksac00

Sharon Bailey says she enjoys coming to the center, but the incident has left her feeling disgusted.

“It’s upsetting, it really is,” Bailey says.

Town of Baby Human Services Commissioner Madeline Quintyne-McConney says the elderly people were affected by it.

“They know what happened back in their time, their day and to see that now, it really unnerved them,” Quintyne-McConney says.

Town of Babylon Councilman DuWayne Gregory says the incident is not to be taken lightly and it raises a red flag.

“It really saddens us,” says Gregory. “But also is upsetting that some symbol of hate and violence like that would be found in a predominantly African American community.”

A reward leading to the arrest of the vandals behind this is being offered.

Suffolk County police are asking anyone with information to call 1-800-220-TIPS.

News 12

News 12

