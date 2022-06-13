The cheapest RTX 3050 laptop deals in June 2022

RTX 3050 laptop deals can bring rigs sporting the latest generation Nvidia GPUs down to even lower prices, and we're seeing plenty of excellent offers this week. Retailers across the US and UK sometimes drop these machines down to super cheap price points, which is perfect if you're looking for a starter rig, or you don't need to invest too much in a premium graphics card. However, with so many models on the shelves, it can be difficult to work out where to start.

That's where we come in. We've been tracking gaming laptop deals for years now, so we know a good price when we see one. You'll find all our top picks for the best RTX 3050 laptop deals just below, and we keep this page well stocked with new models every week. It's important to note that picking up an RTX 3050 laptop means you won't exactly be getting the best gaming laptop configuration on the market. This is Nvidia's entry level card, so you won't be getting the best possible visuals out of your games.

However, RTX 3080 laptops and RTX 3070 laptops can run up quite a bill, so if you're happy with dropping your fps a little, you can find some excellent value a little further down the price bracket. Plus, you're still picking up the latest generation here, so you're future proofed for updates to come.

You'll find all the best RTX 3050 laptop deals from this week just below.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $769.99 $706.98 at Amazon

Save $63 - This Lenovo IdeaPad is down to just $706 at Amazon right now - that's a particularly impressive price when you clock the RTX 3050 Ti GPU under the hood. We rarely see this boosted version of the entry level graphics card at this kind of price. You're also picking up a 512GB SSD, Ryzen 5 5600H processor, and 8GB RAM to boot.

MSI Katana GF66 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $799 $748 at Amazon

Save $50 - The MSI Katana has taken a $50 discount at Amazon this week, which might not sound like much by itself but is in fact a record low price. You're still picking up a 144Hz display, i5-11400H processor and 512GB SSD with this RTX 3050 laptop, but sticking to the entry level 8GB RAM.

Asus TUF 17.3-inch gaming laptop | $999 $749.99 at Best Buy

Save $249 - Not only are you getting a massive 17.3-inch display here, but there's also a boosted RTX 3050 Ti graphics card inside this $750 laptop. That's some excellent value, especially considering we usually only see the base card at this price. Elsewhere, you're securing an i5-11400H processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $849 $779.99 at Amazon

Save $69 - We've only ever seen this RTX 3050 Ti Lenovo IdeaPad 3 drop to $799 at Amazon before, which means you're saving an extra $20 on top and grabbing yourself a record low price here. There's an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor up for grabs, with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD supporting it.

Gigabyte G5 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $999 $799 at Amazon

Save $200 - While cheaper RTX 3050 laptops tend to package 120Hz displays into their lower price tags, this Gigabyte model sports an impressive 144Hz at just $799. Not only that, but you're getting 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD packed into this slimline shell, with an i5-11400H processor.

MSI GF63 Thin 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,056.99 $929.99 (with $100 rebate) at Newegg

Save $127 - Packing 16GB RAM and an RTX 3050 Ti GPU, this MSI GF63 offers a spec list that's comfortable in the lower mid-range, but at an entry level price. If you're after that MSI flair, with a 144Hz refresh rate and i5-11400H CPU no less, this is worth a look.

Asus TUF A15 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,049.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - It's a smaller saving, but we're only just starting to see discounts on these 2022 RTX 3050 laptops. The Asus TUF A15 comes packed with a Ryzen 7 6800H processor and 8GB DDR5 RAM (the latest generations), as well as an RTX 3050 Ti graphics card and 512GB SSD - all for under $1,000.

Asus TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop | £799.99 £699.99 at Amazon

Save £100 - There's an excellent £699.99 price tag on this Asus TUF gaming laptop at Amazon right now, all thanks to a £100 saving. You're certainly not skimping on the specs here either, with a 144Hz display, 512GB SSD, and i5-11400H processor. Of course, at this price, that 8GB RAM is to be expected but will still see you through plenty of games.

Gigabyte G5 15.6-inch gaming laptop | £849 £749 at Currys

Save £100 - We rarely see 16GB RAM in RTX 3050 laptops under £800, but this Gigabyte G5 model is doing just that this week at Currys. You can pick up this i5-11400H configuration, with 512GB SSD to boot, for just £749 right now - £100 down from the £849 RRP.

MSI Katana GF66 15.6-inch gaming laptop | £1,199 £899.99 at Currys

Save £300 - This is one of the first RTX 3050 Ti laptop deals we've seen sporting the latest i7-12700H processor. That means you're getting some serious value for money here, with a lightning fast CPU and turbo charged version of the 3050 card. All that grunt is supported by 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, and wrapped up with a 144Hz refresh rate display.

Why buy an RTX 3050 laptop?

RTX 3050 laptops are the cheapest models to house Nvidia's latest RTX GPUs, which means you're getting the current generation for the lowest price possible. That's perfect if you're still looking for ray tracing and excellent visuals but don't need to spend the extra cash for a higher refresh rate that might be necessary on Ultra or High settings. If you play slower simulation or strategy titles, you can afford to sacrifice some of the flashier features of far more expensive machines in order to save some cash here.

However, if you're planning on dipping into more competitive games like Apex Legends, or more graphically demanding titles like Red Dead Redemption 2, it's worth considering the jump to an RTX 3060 laptop or higher. You'll generally find more RAM under the hood, and i7 / Ryzen 7 processors are the norm in these models.

We're also expecting RTX 3050 models to be some of the cheaper Black Friday laptop deals come November, so there will likely be even lower prices later on in the year if you can hold off.

Which RTX 3050 laptops are available?

Many brands offer RTX 3050 cards in their entry level configurations. That means you'll find this cheaper model in some of the best Razer laptops and in Lenovo, Dell G-Series, and HP Victus / Omen configurations as well. However, some of the more premium devices will often omit this cheaper card to keep their prices at a certain level, for example you'll find this with the best Alienware laptops , and even cheap Alienware laptop deals .

Budget models like the Acer Nitro line and the Asus TUF Dash offer some of the best value configurations with these cards; often pairing them with high end processors and a little extra RAM due to the lower prices of their chassis'.

Are RTX 3050 laptops worth it?

As mentioned above, if you're looking to squeeze as much power out of a portable gaming rig as possible, then we'd recommend shopping a little higher up the line. However, for those who just need a cheaper machine, an RTX 3050 laptop is well worth it, especially if you're spending less than $1,000. If you're spending a little more than this then you'll want to make sure that the other components inside your laptop are pulling their weight, so you'll be aiming for an i7 or Ryzen 7 processor, 512GB of SSD storage at least, and 16GB RAM.

Of course, if you're torn between the portable route and some of the best gaming PCs on the market right now, things get a little muddy. Prebuilt PCs are also offering some excellent prices on RTX 3050 configurations, but if you're looking for the card itself then it's likely that you'll come across some stock troubles.

While not as fierce around the RTX 3050, many are wondering where to buy RTX 3060 graphics cards these days, as well as where to buy RTX 3070 GPUs as well. RTX 3080 stock is particularly difficult to get your hands on.

