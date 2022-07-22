The cheapest RTX 3050 laptop deals in July 2022

RTX 3050 laptop deals can save you some serious cash on starter rigs right now, and not only are there some excellent prices up for grabs this week, but we're also starting to see Intel's 12th generation processors coming into play as well. We often see cheaper rigs going for as little as $700 these days, which means those on the hunt for a starter model should absolutely be taking advantage of the latest price drops. With so many different models on the shelves - each offering a slightly different value proposition - it can be difficult to work out where to start.

That's where we come in. We've been tracking gaming laptop deals for years now, so we know a good price when we see one. You'll find all our top picks for the best RTX 3050 laptop deals just below, and we keep this page well stocked with new models every week. It's important to note that picking up an RTX 3050 laptop means you won't exactly be getting the best gaming laptop configuration on the market. This is Nvidia's entry level card, so you won't be getting the best possible visuals out of your games.

However, RTX 3080 laptops and RTX 3070 laptops can run up quite a bill, so if you're happy with dropping your fps a little, you can find some excellent value a little further down the price bracket. Plus, you're still picking up the latest generation here, so you're future proofed for updates to come.

RTX 3050 laptop deals in the US

Dell G15 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,168.99 $699.99 at Dell

Save $469 - We're finally seeing one of our favorite RTX 3050 laptop deals back on Dell's shelves this week. With an RTX 3050 Ti graphics card under the hood, this Dell G15 is offering far greater value at $699.99 than the usual RTX 3050 suspect. You're also getting an i5-11260H processor, 8GB RAM, and a massive 512GB SSD.

View Deal

Lenovo Legion 5 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $929.99 $749 at Walmart

Save $180 - This entry level RTX 3050 configuration of the Lenovo Legion 5 has dropped down to $749 at Walmart this week, a full $180 off the $929.99 MSRP. That's some excellent value considering the Ryzen 5 processor under the hood and 165Hz refresh rate display. You're also picking up a basic 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD.

View Deal

Asus TUF 17.3-inch gaming laptop | $999.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - There's a $200 discount up for grabs on this massive 17.3-inch Asus TUF RTX 3050 Ti laptop at Best Buy this week. That's excellent news if you're looking for a little more grunt in your machine without breaking the bank. You'll also find an i5-11400H processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD inside as well.

View Deal

MSI GF63 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $999 $804 at Amazon

Save $195 - This MSI gaming laptop packs an RTX 3050 Ti graphics card with a massive 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD for just $804. Those are some solid specs, with a 144Hz display and i5-11400H processor topping it off. If you're looking for a little more power than the standard entry level machines on offer, this is well worth a look.

View Deal

Dell G15 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,368.99 $849.99 at Dell

Save $519 - If you're looking for a more sophisticated version of the Dell G15, you'll find a $519 discount on this RTX 3050 Ti model. That brings the price down to $849.99 on this 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD model, sporting a speedy Ryzen 7 5800H processor.

View Deal

HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,099.99 $849.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 - Not only are you getting an RTX 3050 Ti graphics card here, but there's a new i7-12650H Intel processor and 16GB RAM under the lid of this HP Victus. Considering we were used to seeing previous generation models with just 8GB RAM at this price point over the last few weeks, that's an excellent offer.

View Deal

Lenovo Legion 5 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,199.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - Packing an RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, Ryzen 7 5800H processor, and a 512GB SSD, this Lenovo Legion 5 is looking particularly good value at just $999.99. You're saving $200 at Best Buy here, from an original $1,199.99 MSRP.

View Deal

RTX 3050 laptop deals in the UK

Asus TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop | £799.99 £628 at Amazon

Save £171 - There's an excellent £649.99 price tag on this Asus TUF gaming laptop at Amazon right now, all thanks to a £150 saving. You're certainly not skimping on the specs here either, with a 144Hz display, 512GB SSD, and i5-11400H processor. Of course, at this price, that 8GB RAM is to be expected but will still see you through plenty of games.

View Deal

Gigabyte G5 15.6-inch gaming laptop | £849 £749 at Currys

Save £100 - We rarely see 16GB RAM in RTX 3050 laptops under £800, but this Gigabyte G5 model is doing just that this week at Currys. You can pick up this i5-11400H configuration, with 512GB SSD to boot, for just £749 right now - £100 down from the £849 RRP.

View Deal

MSI Katana GF66 15.6-inch gaming laptop | £1,199 £899 at Currys

Save £300 - This is one of the first RTX 3050 Ti laptop deals we've seen sporting the latest i7-12700H processor. That means you're getting some serious value for money here, with a lightning fast CPU and turbo charged version of the 3050 card. All that grunt is supported by 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, and wrapped up with a 144Hz refresh rate display.

View Deal

Why buy an RTX 3050 laptop?

RTX 3050 laptops are the cheapest models to house Nvidia's latest RTX GPUs, which means you're getting the current generation for the lowest price possible. That's perfect if you're still looking for ray tracing and excellent visuals but don't need to spend the extra cash for a higher refresh rate that might be necessary on Ultra or High settings. If you play slower simulation or strategy titles, you can afford to sacrifice some of the flashier features of far more expensive machines in order to save some cash here.

However, if you're planning on dipping into more competitive games like Apex Legends, or more graphically demanding titles like Red Dead Redemption 2, it's worth considering the jump to an RTX 3060 laptop or higher. You'll generally find more RAM under the hood, and i7 / Ryzen 7 processors are the norm in these models.

We're also expecting RTX 3050 models to be some of the cheaper Black Friday laptop deals come November, so there will likely be even lower prices later on in the year if you can hold off.

Which RTX 3050 laptops are available?

Many brands offer RTX 3050 cards in their entry level configurations. That means you'll find this cheaper model in some of the best Razer laptops and in Lenovo, Dell G-Series, and HP Victus / Omen configurations as well. However, some of the more premium devices will often omit this cheaper card to keep their prices at a certain level, for example you'll find this with the best Alienware laptops , and even cheap Alienware laptop deals .

Budget models like the Acer Nitro line and the Asus TUF Dash offer some of the best value configurations with these cards; often pairing them with high end processors and a little extra RAM due to the lower prices of their chassis'.

Are RTX 3050 laptops worth it?

As mentioned above, if you're looking to squeeze as much power out of a portable gaming rig as possible, then we'd recommend shopping a little higher up the line. However, for those who just need a cheaper machine, an RTX 3050 laptop is well worth it, especially if you're spending less than $1,000. If you're spending a little more than this then you'll want to make sure that the other components inside your laptop are pulling their weight, so you'll be aiming for an i7 or Ryzen 7 processor, 512GB of SSD storage at least, and 16GB RAM.

Of course, if you're torn between the portable route and some of the best gaming PCs on the market right now, things get a little muddy. Prebuilt PCs are also offering some excellent prices on RTX 3050 configurations, but if you're looking for the card itself then it's likely that you'll come across some stock troubles.

While not as fierce around the RTX 3050, many are wondering where to buy RTX 3060 graphics cards these days, as well as where to buy RTX 3070 GPUs as well. RTX 3080 stock is particularly difficult to get your hands on.

That makes building your own machine a little tricky, which is why we're also rounding up all the latest RTX 3060 PC , RTX 3070 PC , and RTX 3080 PC deals on the shelves right now. If you're really looking to push the boat out, you'll also find a selection of RTX 3090 PC deals up for grabs.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.