Lay off the gas: No new fees for electric cars | Editorial

Potential EV owners shouldn't be put off because they don't have a driveway. Here are the solutions. Charging an EV at home makes lots of sense, which is why around 85% of owners refill their car batteries this way. Not only is it cheaper thanks to lower domestic electricity, but it’s more convenient as you can charge when the car would otherwise be doing nothing, such as overnight when you’re asleep. Simple, no? Well, not quite.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 DAYS AGO