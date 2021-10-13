CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gas Price

Lay off the gas: No new fees for electric cars | Editorial

By Subscribe
The Ledger
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe growth of the electric car industry is one of the hopeful signs Americans are taking the climate threat and this emerging technology seriously. Already electric vehicles and hybrids account for 3.5 percent of cars sold in Florida, the nation's second highest rate. The sight of a Tesla hardly turns heads, and Elon Musk's brainchild has company on the road in electric vehicles from Ford, Chevy, Kia, Nissan, Mini and other automakers.

www.theledger.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrnjradio.com

Washington Borough is ‘charged’ up with new electric car charging station

WASHINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Warren County) – Washington Borough is “charged” up. Thanks to a matching grant from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, Washington Borough is the first community in Warren County to offer a public charging station for electric cars. The charging station is located in the back of the large public parking lot, located at 44 East Washington Avenue, in the center of the Downtown.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Gainesville.com

Establishing fee on electric vehicles would help maintain Florida's roads

The future of transportation is upon us. From more cars being produced that aim to reduce the carbon footprint to self-driving cars and even self-driving rides, we’re seeing emerging technologies and experiences entering and thriving in today’s transportation market. But despite these new technologies that we’re seeing more of, we’re...
FLORIDA STATE
The Ledger

Establishing an electric vehicle fee will help support future of transportation

The future of transportation is upon us. From more cars being produced that aim to reduce the carbon footprint to self-driving cars and even self-driving rides, we’re seeing emerging technologies and experiences entering and thriving in today’s transportation market. But despite these new technologies that we’re seeing more of, we’re...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
AutoExpress

Exclusive: Fisker to develop two new electric cars in the UK

Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker has revealed that the next two models to be launched after the Fisker Ocean and Fisker Pear will be developed in the UK by the new Fisker Magic Works team, led by former Aston Martin man David King. When the announcement was made about Magic Works,...
CARS
newscentermaine.com

No, electric cars are not worse for the environment than gas-powered cars

Electric cars are for sale now than ever before in the United States, according to the Department of Energy. And in a recent survey, around 39% of Americans said they are considering buying an electric vehicle the next time they go to the car dealership. VERIFY viewer Joyce wants to...
CARS
Nature.com

Infrastructure killed the electric car

When prices are adjusted for quality, electric vehicles stood their ground to petrol cars in the early twentieth century United States. If the electricity grid had developed twenty years earlier, they might have reached a 68–79% market share and CO2 emissions per car could have declined by 60%, a new study finds.
GAS PRICE
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Charging an electric car at an apartment or flat

Potential EV owners shouldn't be put off because they don't have a driveway. Here are the solutions. Charging an EV at home makes lots of sense, which is why around 85% of owners refill their car batteries this way. Not only is it cheaper thanks to lower domestic electricity, but it’s more convenient as you can charge when the car would otherwise be doing nothing, such as overnight when you’re asleep. Simple, no? Well, not quite.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Klink
Person
Debbie Stabenow
Person
Dan Kildee
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jeff Brandes
Idaho Mountain Express

Bellevue P&Z supports electric car capability in new garages

The Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission will soon get a chance to vote on an ordinance requiring electric car charging capabilities in garages of new residential homes. The commission seemed split over the idea but was swayed to seek further details in part due to increased electric car production by the automobile industry.
BELLEVUE, ID
Fast Company

90% of new cars sold in Norway are now electric or plug-in hybrids

If you saw Will Ferrell taunt Norway in GM’s Super Bowl ad for electric vehicles, you already know that the Scandinavian country sells far more EVs per capita than the U.S. New stats show how far ahead they are than the rest of the world: In September, nine out of every ten new vehicles purchased in Norway were either electric or plug-in hybrids. Eight out of ten were fully electric.
BUYING CARS
WLOX

Cruisers test drive new, electric-powered cars for free in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - People couldn’t wait to get their hands on the steering wheels of cars at Edgewater Mall. Mississippi Power added more to the Cruisin’ the Coast fun by letting people test-drive electric cars for its Electric Car Guest Drive event. Hundreds of people test drove electric cars...
BILOXI, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Gas Prices#Americans#Tesla#Chevy#Kia#Mini
wmar2news

Kia - Electric Cars

Electric vehicles have surged in popularity in the last five years, growing from 300,000 to more than 1 million on the road. Despite this, some consumers are still wary about going electric. The new line of EVs from Kia may surprise you. Certain models now offer 576 horsepower GT performance...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Crain's Detroit Business

Troy company has electric vans rolling off line that once made gas-guzzling Hummers

When the first snub-nosed electric van rolled off the assembly line last month at the Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. plant in Mishawaka, Ind., it was a proud moment for the company's co-founder and CEO, Jim Taylor. The van, one in a run of 1,000 scheduled for this year, is among the first of its kind in the U.S.: a fully electric light-duty vehicle meant for delivery workers, contractors and other commercial fleets.
MISHAWAKA, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy