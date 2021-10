Attack on Titan Season 4: Premiere Date, Storyline and Other Significant Updates. What can be the expected Premiere Date of Attack on Titan Season 4?. Attack on Titan Season 4 is an anime season that is the sequel of Japanese manga title “Attack on Titan”. Before Attack on Titan Season 4, there is a previous 3 season of anime; as last season was got affection of peoples that’s why producer thought to revive its fourth season. But one more thing you have to know is a little sad; season 4 is the last season of this anime. A few days back, we got the official announcement from Twitter that Attack on Titan Season 4 will be released in October 2020 in Japan. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic, the release date is a little bit late.

