How hospitals can improve surgical profitability and variation in outcomes — 4 Qs with Caresyntax co-founder and CEO

Messiah University launches partnership with UPMC to improve patient outcomes across Pennsylvania. On October 13, Messiah University, a leader in nursing education for more than 30 years, announced a partnership with UPMC that will accelerate the nursing expertise in the region and meet the continued demands of better patient outcomes. As part of this partnership, nurses at UPMC will have the opportunity to participate in Messiah University’s online nursing degree programs (RN to BSN, master’s and doctoral) at a discounted rate of 10 percent. In addition, the University is offering $600 toward course books. UPMC, the leading healthcare provider in Pennsylvania, employs more than 18,000 nurses and owns and operates 40 hospitals and 800 physician offices across the Commonwealth.

MECHANICSBURG, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO