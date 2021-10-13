Move-Over Day recognized

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A recent study has ranked Pennsylvania in the top 20 safest states to be in during the COVID-19 pandemic. The study, conducted by Wallethub, ranked Pennsylvania 19th out of 50 states and Washington D.C. It also said that West Virginia tied with Idaho for having the worst COVID-19 death rate. The study said it based its rankings of the states on COVID-19 transmission rates, the number of positive COVID-19 tests, hospitalizations and deaths related to the virus, and the number of eligible people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The study was released on Thursday. On Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health said that 1,502,124 total cases and 30,418 total deaths have been recorded since the start of the pandemic, and over 70% of the state’s population 18 and older are fully vaccinated. Wallethub said the safest state was Connecticut and the least safest was Idaho, with West Virginia being ranked second-to-last overall. The results of this study by Wallethub were a stark contrast from one released earlier in the year, which put Pennsylvania at a 34th ranking.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO