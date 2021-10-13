CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Move-Over Day recognized

By Fulton County Expositor
 5 days ago

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, AAA, the Ohio Turnpike, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and The Risk Institute are recognizing Move-Over Day, Saturday, Oct. 16, by reminding Ohio drivers to move over and slow down for any vehicle with flashing lights parked on the roadside.

Politics
