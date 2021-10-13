CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

11 officers complete CIT training sponsored by ADAMhs Board

By Fulton County Expositor
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEleven law enforcement officers from six different departments completed a Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training sponsored by the Four County ADAMhs Board in early October. This was the 12th training that the ADAMhs Board has coordinated in the last 10 years. A total of 174 law enforcement officers from area police and sheriff departments as well as probation, corrections officers and chaplains have been trained in techniques that have been proven effective for de-escalating crisis situations involving mentally ill persons.

