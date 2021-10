Turn in your Bible to Matthew 5:17-20. We’ve been studying the Sermon on the Mount for the past few weeks and we have said so far that the Sermon on the Mount is our Lord’s word to us about what it means to be a Christian in the world in which He has placed us. This week we turn to Jesus’ famous statement about the law. In this passage Jesus tells us His view of the law in the Christian life. Specifically, there are four great truths that Jesus teaches here about the law. First, Jesus says that the Old Testament’s commands and prophecies and promises are fulfilled in His Kingdom. Secondly, the inspiration and authority of the Scriptures is joyfully acknowledged in Christ’s Kingdom. Thirdly, the Old Testament moral law is the standard of righteousness in Christ’s Kingdom. And fourthly and finally, Jesus’ Kingdom requires a standard of righteousness higher than anyone might ever expect.

RELIGION ・ 12 DAYS AGO