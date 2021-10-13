Carterville student awarded Medal of Honor for saving cousin's life

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A Carterville student has been awarded the Girl Scout's Medal of Honor for demonstrating heroism in saving another's life. Alana Campbell, 11, of Carterville, took quick actions to save her cousin Piper Morris from nearly drowning over the Summer. The girls were swimming together one afternoon when Alana recognized that 6-year-old Piper was having a seizure. As Piper was going underwater, Alana rushed over to keep her cousin afloat.