Body horror has always been a popular and influential subgenre of horror. Films that fall under this subgenre often depict the changing of the human body, both in degrading or evolutionary ways, as a response to plot events. This change isn’t just for shock value, however, as body horror is often used by filmmakers as a metaphor for sociopolitical anxieties. While some of these anxieties still exist in today’s climate, the ways in which they’re presented have changed dramatically. Here are five of the most iconic body horror films that helped to shape the ever-evolving subgenre throughout the years.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO