From Hrithik Roshan to Dhanush, list of stars gearing up for International projects

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilm stars, each Bollywood and different industries, creating their area of interest within the Indian market has modified through the years. With increasingly more stars signing up for worldwide tasks, new skills in Indian cinema have been rising to star in some wonderful worldwide tasks. There are sure Bollywood stars who’re eyeing to take part in each huge and small Hollywood ventures to carve a worldwide area of interest for themselves.

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
E! News

Inside Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Epic Bachelorette and Bachelor Weekend in Las Vegas

Watch: The Blonds Call Paris Hilton the "Ultimate Blonde" at NYFW. "Nothing in This World" could top Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's latest celebration. The couple, who got engaged in February after dating for over a year, is one step closer to becoming husband and wife. On Friday, Oct. 8, the reality TV star and entrepreneur took Las Vegas by storm as they kicked off their joint bachelor and bachelorette party.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Maeve Reilly Talks Megan Fox’s ‘Sexy,’ ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll’ Style and Coordinating With Machine Gun Kelly

Click here to read the full article. If anyone is having a big year for style, it’s Megan Fox. From her naked Mugler dress at the MTV VMAs to her scorching red cutout Peter Dundas gown at the Met Gala to her bright pink, Barbie-inspired Mach & Mach jumpsuit at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the actress has elevated her red carpet and street style again and again.More from WWDHalloween 2021 Pop Culture-inspired CostumesPhotos of the Best Men's Fashion at the 2021 EmmysBackstage at David Koma Spring 2022 In the last few months, Fox’s outfits have caused constant frenzies on the internet, with...
CELEBRITIES
Producer of Drake & Future’s Life is Good is dead at 25

According to a family member, Darius Hill, known as D. Hill, has died at age 25. Tributes poured in for the talented Hip Hop producer best known for co-producing Future and Drake’s hit single, Life is Good. His uncle confirmed his death on Facebook. “Today my Talented nephew Darius Hill...
CELEBRITIES
Horrific moment actor, 37, was crushed to death by part of the set during scene change at world-famous Bolshoi theatre in Moscow

This is the moment an actor performing at Russia's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed by a piece of the set while the audience looked on, thinking it was part of the act. Video shows a large backdrop being lowered on to the stage during a performance of 19th century opera Sadko on Saturday night as 37-year-old actor Yevgeny Kulesh got trapped underneath and crushed to death.
CELEBRITIES
Jake Gyllenhaal says filming with Jennifer Aniston was 'torture'

Jake Gyllenhaal fancied Jennifer Aniston so much it was "torture" doing love scenes with the actress. The pair starred together in 2002 film 'The Good Girl' and the 40-year-old star says it wasn't easy because of his real life crush on the 52-year-old 'Friends' actress. Speaking during an interview with...
CELEBRITIES
#Indian#Bollywood#British#Sikh#Hollwyood#Gersh Agency#Ott
'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star's Son Shares New Photo on the Hunt

Leland Chapman may have left his family's beloved series Dog the Bounty Hunter back in 2012, but he is still following in his father Duane "Dog" Chapman's footsteps. Chapman, who like his father is a bail bondsman and bounty hunter, recently gave fans an up-close look at his day job as he was on the hunt for criminals.
TV & VIDEOS
Jennifer Aniston shares intimate bedroom photo in honour of special milestone

Jennifer Aniston celebrated a very special birthday on Monday – her dog Lord Chesterfield turned one. To mark the special occasion, the Friends star shared several pictures of him taken over the past year, but it was the ones of him now that got fans talking – as they appear to show Jennifer in her birthday suit.
CELEBRITIES
Salma Hayek, 55, Goes Makeup-Free While Snuggling Up To Her Husband In Cute Photo

The Mexican-American actress looked stunning as she cozied up to her hubby, François-Henri Pinault, on a scenic boat ride. Salma Hayek is the true definition of a natural beauty. The 55-year-old actress showed once again that age is but a number when she went makeup-free for a stunning selfie she took with husband François-Henri Pinault, 59, on Tuesday (Sept. 28). In the snap, the Eternals star cuddled up to her French businessman beau as they enjoyed what seemed to be a romantic boat ride in the ocean. Salma gave the camera a sweet selfie, while François-Henri had a soft grin on his face.
CELEBRITIES
​Salma Hayek Shares Rare Photo With Her Daughter In 14th Birthday Tribute: ‘You’re Everything To Me’

Salma Hayek’s daughter Valentina is growing up so fast! The actress posted a rare picture with her mini-me in honor of her 14th birthday. Actress Salma Hayek can’t believe how much time has passed since she welcomed daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault with husband François-Henri Pinault. The Like A Boss actress, 54, paid tribute to her mini-me’s 14th birthday on September 21 with a heartfelt message accompanied by a rare photo of the two on Instagram. “My precious girl, you are everything to me,” she began.
CELEBRITIES
See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
Let Tracee Ellis Ross Show You Why the Blazer and No-Pants Combo Is Fall’s Hottest Trend

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Tracee Ellis Ross is the latest celebrity to participate in the fall's latest style trend: oversized jackets and [checks notes] no pants. Despite the traditionally cooler weather, the look has been making the rounds this season to great effect. Hailey Bieber and Beyoncé have both leaned into the trend in the past few weeks, from Bieber's signature street style to Beyoncé's elegant evening wear.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
Brad Pitt spotted dressed to the nines on set of 'Babylon'

Brad Pitt was spotted looking dapper recently while on the set of his upcoming film, "Babylon." The 57-year-old actor was dressed to the nines in a suit, minus a jacket. Pitt accessorized his look with a pair of black sunglasses. Pitt has been working alongside co-star Margot Robbie, who recently...
CELEBRITIES

