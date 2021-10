Embedded finance firm Alviere has raised $70 million in a Series A and B funding round led by Viola Ventures and Viola Fintech. Alviere seeks to empower any business to launch a new financial services line. Alviere expects to benefit from a sector of Fintech that some predict will become a $7.2 trillion market by 2030 as Fintech goes from silos to everywhere. First, Alviere raised $20 million but this amount was soon eclipsed by a $50 million B round.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO