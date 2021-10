Cullom - Margaret Ann Van Alstyne, 80, Cullom IL, passed away suddenly on October 3, 2020, surrounded by family. Due to COVID, services were postponed. The service & burial will be held in Cullom, at the Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, on October 16, 2021, at 11AM. Followed by a gathering at the Cullom Legion Hall. Please come as you are and help us celebrate Margaret Ann's life.