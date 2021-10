Medinah, IN - The Maryland women's golf team finished in a two-way tie for eighth at the Illini Women's Invitational at Medinah Country Club. After two days of play, the Terps picked up their second top-ten finish of the season. Patricie Mackova led the charge for the squad placing in a four-way tie for sixth (-5) -- (73-73-65). Patricie's bogey-free 65 (-7) set the new all-time lowest round in program history during the final round. It's also her low career round. The record was previously held by former Terp Charlotte Lafourcade (2017-21), posting 66 (-6) during the second round of the IJGA Collegiate Invitational in Mexico during the spring of 2020.

MEDINAH, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO