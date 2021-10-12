CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garth Brooks Teases Upcoming Stadium Shows

Cover picture for the articleGarth Brooks is playing smaller shows with vaccinated audiences and this week he sang to 700 lucky contest winners. There were over 2.4 million entries for the tickets. The smaller shows won't last long, Garth says, stadium concerts will be back in the very near future: “There’ll be no stadium shows this year, right? But I believe before Christmas we might have three or four stadium on sales. We feel like we’re at the point now, by the time they get around, we can play these gigs…play them safely…play them with a lot of fun where people don’t have to worry about anything but coming and having a good time. And so I think we’ll probably have some on sales at the end of the year. We’ll see.” :24 (OC: we’ll see.)

