(Salt Lake City, UT) — A new report from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute is revealing that more than half of Utah households can’t afford the state’s median home price. Researchers say the report confirms that Utah is in the midst of a housing shortage, which occurs when the growth in households exceeds the growth in housing units. They added that housing prices and affordability will likely be persistent themes for some time to come. According to data from UtahRealEstate-dot-com, the median sales price in August for all housing types was 455-thousand-dollars and the median sales price for single-family homes was 500-thousand-dollars. Researchers expect housing prices to keep growing in 2022, but not as fast as they did over the last year.

UTAH STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO