Wyandotte Municipal Services Selects Vecima 10G EPON Solution for Fiber-to-the-Home
VICTORIA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) announced today that Wyandotte Municipal Services, based in Wyandotte, Michigan, and proudly providing internet, phone, and video services to the local community for over 40 years, has chosen Vecima Networks’ 10G EPON solution as the cornerstone of their new Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) offering over a number of other competitive FTTH proposals.www.businesswire.com
