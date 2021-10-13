Wyandotte Municipal Services Selects Vecima 10G EPON Solution for Fiber-to-the-Home

Threats occur, and when they do, they require a response. That’s security at its most basic. The strongest possible response to threats in your network requires a service that’s automated, that encompasses the largest reach, and that uses the most complete, up-to-date information. In most cases, XDR (extended detection and response) tools can deliver that service. What’s important for the proper execution of such threat defense is a tool that is built to fit your needs as a company: from the way an XDR integrates with various other programs to its management of alerts, there’s no shortage of factors to consider.

