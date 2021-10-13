Turn That Setback Into A Comeback
If you feel like you give up way to easily, go easy on yourself. The fact is that we humans are guided by what is known as the “pleasure principle.” We want instant gratification instantly. Then again, instant gratification is not soon enough. We don’t care to be part of the process. We simply wish to be part of the outcome. The truth is that when you delay that instantaneous and prompt pleasure, you can then experience long-term satisfaction.queensjewishlink.com
Comments / 0