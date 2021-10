It came down to the last minute of regulation Oct. 2, as Lake Forest put in the winning goal for a 3-2 victory over Delmarva Christian at All Sports Day Oct. 2 in Georgetown. The Royals started out hot, putting up a score from Gavin Catron in the first 10 minutes of play. The Spartans struck back just before halftime to tie the game. The second half saw the Spartans scoring first. Royals junior Gabe Herling answered the call, scoring with a few minutes left, but Lake’s Nurrideen Ahmad-Statts hit the twine late for the 3-2 win.

GEORGETOWN, DE ・ 14 DAYS AGO