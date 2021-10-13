Schaser Hat Trick Powers Chargers Past Vikings

KML began the last week of the regular season with a Monday trip to Fond du Lac to square off with Winnebago Lutheran Academy. It didn’t take long for the visitors to get on the board, as Jack Leffel’s shot was cleared off the line only for Ian Schaser to slam the ball into the net under five minutes into the game. The smooth sailing would not last long, as two quick strikes from WLA put the Vikings ahead 2-1 and in the driver’s seat. Then, with under five minutes remaining in the first half Schaser struck again, dancing past three Viking defenders and then slotting a shot home to bring the Chargers level.