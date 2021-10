BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Americans are expected to be in the mood to spend this holiday season but this isn’t the year to procrastinate and experts say you may be taking a gamble by waiting for a discount. “This holiday season will be much different, it will be much longer,” said Tinglong Dai, Professor at Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School. Local business analytics expert Tinglong Sai said supply chain and labor issues from the start of the pandemic are creating a major backlog and just about every industry is seeing the impact. “So overall we have enough supply, we have basically a stable...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 8 DAYS AGO