Can I start a green card petition for my husband while petitions for my parents are still under process since 2018?

 4 days ago

A US Citizen may start a green card petition for a spouse while petitions for parents are still under process since 2018. Is my answer "BEST ANSWER" and/or "HELPFUL"? If so, please acknowledge and mark it so. Mr. Smith has 25 years of successful U.S. immigration law experience with cases just like yours. Still, his response is general in nature, as all the facts are unknown to him, and cannot be construed as legal advice. Please retain immigration counsel to analyze your particular situation in order to receive specific advice. Specific answers requires knowledge of all the pertinent facts of your case. Any answers offered by Mr. Smith on Avvo are of a general nature only, and does not create an attorney-client relationship.

