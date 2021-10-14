CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow closes up more than 530 points as investors get pumped for earnings season, new jobs numbers

By William Watts, Thornton McEnery
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

U.S. stocks close significantly higher on Thursday as investors weigh upbeat earnings from big banks, as well as economic data that show a drop in first-time jobless claims to a pandemic low and smaller-than-expected rise in producer...

