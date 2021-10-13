CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eight veterinarian controlled substance licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 62298 during 2021

By South West Illinois News Reports
swillinoisnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least eight veterinarian controlled substance licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 62298 during 2021, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth...

