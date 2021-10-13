Eight veterinarian controlled substance licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 62298 during 2021

At a facility that processes 540,000 chickens a day, workers allege that they’re being exposed to a toxic chemical that feels like it’s “invaded your brain.”. Workers at the Mountaire Farms poultry plant in rural Robeson County, North Carolina, say that about four months ago, something changed. At the time, they couldn’t immediately identify the strange new chemical they’d begun to smell floating around the production lines. But one day things were running as expected, and the next there was a sharp, suffocating kind of odor that one worker said felt like it “invaded your brain.”

