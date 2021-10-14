CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

At least six dead and dozens injured in violent Beirut clashes

By Ahmed Aboudouh
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WvVt8_0cQtIqsa00

At least six protesters were killed and dozens injured as clashes erupted in Beirut on Thursday, according to the Lebanese Red Cross and reports published by local media.

The Lebanese army confirmed in the aftermath of the clashes it arrested nine people, including a Syrian citizen. The army also said on Twitter that it remained deployed in the area to ensure violence did not occur again.

Earlier on Thursday, eyewitnesses said they heard at least two explosions near the site where a protest was supposed to be held by Iran-backed Shia militia Hezbollah against a judge who is investigating last year’s devastating blast at Beirut’s port. Thursday’s shootings mark the deadliest civil violence in Beirut since 2008.

Tensions over the probe have boiled for months. Hezbollah and its allies are leading demands to remove Judge Tarek Bitar, who they accuse of bias.

Lebanon ’s army said on Thursday protesters in Beirut were fired on while they were heading to the Palace of Justice to hold a demonstration against the judge.

“While protesters were going to the Palace of Justice, they were fired at in the Tayounah area,” an army statement said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22AYdF_0cQtIqsa00

The army statement also warned it would shoot at any person carrying a gun, urging people to remain at their homes.

The Lebanese Red Cross said at least 30 people were wounded. One of the dead, a mother of five, was shot in the head.

Heavy gunfire erupted when the Shia group’s supporters were trying to cross the Tayouneh roundabout, which is located at borders between Shia and Christian dominated areas and was a frontline in the country’s 1975-90 civil war.

The protesters were apparently making their war to the judicial palace. Tayouneh is on the way from the predominantly Shia southern suburbs of Beirut to the judicial palace.

The port explosion on 4 August 2020, one of the biggest non-nuclear blasts on record, killed more than 200 people and devastated swathes of the capital Beirut.

Video footage showed heavy gunfire and clashes between the Lebanese army and unidentified gunmen near the Ain al-Romaneh area, which is dominated by Christians seen as supporters of 14 March, Hezbollah’s political opponents.

Army soldiers could be seen firing an automatic machine gun from the top of an armoured vehicle towards a building where suspects were believed to have taken shelter. Minutes later, two explosions were heard near the site, followed by the withdrawal of the troops stationed nearby, according to local news reports.

In a statement, Prime Minister Najib Mikati appealed for calm and urged people “not to be dragged into civil strife”. He announced Friday a mourning day for the lives of those who were killed in the violence.

Hezbollah and its ally, the Shia Amal Movement group, issued a joint statement saying their supporters were fired at by gunmen on roofs of buildings. The statement also called for calm and warned against discord and chaos.

The protesters “were exposed to direct fire from snipers on the roofs of the buildings, followed by intense shooting that resulted in [the falling of] martyrs and serious injuries, as the shooting was directed at the heads,” the statement said.

Lebanese president Michel Aoun later vowed that those who were responsible for the violence will be held accountable.

Speaking during a televised speech after the shootings, Mr Aoun said it was “unacceptable that weapons are once more the means of communication among Lebanese rivals”.

Hezbollah’s al-Manar TV later confirmed “six martyrs” and a number of wounded had been taken to a hospital in the Shia southern suburbs, indicating that the casualties were Shia.

Judge Bitar’s opponents have objected to his attempts to question senior politicians and security officials on suspicion of negligence that allowed a huge stash of ammonium nitrate to blow up.

The heavily armed Hezbollah has accused Mr Bitar of conducting a politicised probe. The group says the investigation is targeting its closest allies, among them senior figures in the Amal Movement who occupied ministerial posts over the seven years that the ammonium nitrate was being stored unsafely at the port.

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

Iranian foreign minister says Iran will continue to send fuel products to Lebanon

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Iran will continue sending fuel products to Lebanon in the future and hopes an agreement will be struck between the two countries for that purpose, Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Friday. The Iran-backed Lebanese Shi’ite Hezbollah group has been coordinating Iranian fuel shipments for Lebanon...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Israel expects 2,000 rockets a day in any war with Hezbollah: army

Israel does not want war with Lebanon's Hezbollah but is prepared to face about 2,000 rockets a day from the armed group if conflict breaks out, a senior Israeli military official told AFP. In May this year, the Israeli army fought an 11-day war against Palestinian armed groups in the Gaza Strip, who fired around 4,400 projectiles towards the Jewish state. He said that in the case of "conflict or a war with Hezbollah, we expect more than five times the number of rockets fired every day from Lebanon to Israel". 
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Hezbollah faces its Lebanon reckoning

Hezbollah found itself under new attack this week, and not from Israel. Seven supporters of Hezbollah and its Shiite political partner, Amal, were killed on Thursday when gunfire broke out at a Beirut protest. Hezbollah and Amal were protesting for the removal of Judge Tarek Bitar, who is investigating last August's disastrous Beirut port explosion. That incident killed 218 people and is seen by many Lebanese as a metaphor for the nation's endemic corruption and seething popular anger. Hezbollah fears its allies will fall to justice if Bitar is allowed to continue his work.
MIDDLE EAST
UPI News

Gunfire at Beirut protest kills at least 5, injures 30

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- At least five people were killed and 30 injured when gunfire erupted Thursday at a protest in Beirut, Lebanon. Shots were fired at protesters while Iran-backed Hezbollah supporters marched to the city's Palace of Justice to protest a judge who has sought to prosecute high-level officials in the deadly explosion at Beirut's port last year.
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Aoun
Person
Najib Mikati
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hezbollah#Beirut#Iran#The Lebanese Red Cross#Lebanese#Syrian#Shia#The Palace Of Justice#Christian
UPI News

Deadly Beirut clashes fuel fears of security collapse

BEIRUT, Lebanon, Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Deadly clashes that erupted Thursday during a protest organized by Hezbollah and its Shiite Amal movement ally to demand the removal of the lead judge investigating last year's Beirut port explosion were a painful reminder of the country's 1975-90 civil war. The clashes further...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Officials: Iraq arrests mastermind of deadly 2016 bombing

Iraq said Monday it has detained the mastermind behind a deadly 2016 bombing in a Baghdad shopping center, which killed around 300 people and wounded 250. The suicide car bombing in the central Karradah district was the deadliest attack by a single bomber in the Iraqi capital after the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that toppled Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein Two Iraqi intelligence officials said the man identified as Ghazwan al-Zobai, an Iraqi, was detained during a complex operation that was carried out with the cooperation of a neighboring country they did not name. He had been tracked by authorities...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

‘Today is a day of anti-fascism’: Protesters fill Rome as Covid rules stoke political tensions

Helicopters hovered over Rome today as thousands of people rallied in the Italian capital to protest against last week’s attack by members of the far-right on a trade union. What began last weekend as a peaceful demonstration against a government drive to make the Covid-19 passport mandatory for all workers, spiralled into clashes and an assault on Italy’s leading trade union CGIL’s building, while others tried in vain to reach prime minister Mario Draghi’s office.
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Middle East
KGO

Fire leaves 46 dead, dozens injured in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The death toll from a fire in southern Taiwan that engulfed a building overnight has further risen to 46, according to officials Thursday who said at least another 41 people were injured. The 13-story building caught fire around 3 a.m. Thursday, fire officials in the city of...
ACCIDENTS
US News and World Report

Unidentified Planes Hits Iranian Militias in Eastern Syria - Military Sources

AMMAN (Reuters) - Unidentified aircraft hit a base run by Iranian-backed militias in Syria's eastern province of Deir al Zor near the Iraqi border where Tehran has in the last year expanded its military presence, residents and military sources said on Monday. They said the strikes were south of the...
MILITARY
AFP

Afghan Shiites bury dead as Kandahar attack toll mounts

Afghanistan's Shiite minority buried their dead for the second Saturday in a row after another suicide bomb attack on a mosque claimed by the Islamic State group. Religious authorities in the southern city of Kandahar told AFP the toll from Friday's assault had reached 60, as hundreds of diggers opened row after row of graves in the dusty soil. The latest massacre came just a week after another IS-claimed attack on Shiite worshippers at a mosque in the northern city of Kunduz that killed more than 60 people. In a statement released on its Telegram channels, the jihadist group said two Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) suicide bombers carried out separate attacks on different parts of the mosque in Kandahar -- the spiritual heartland of the Taliban -- while worshippers prayed inside.
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Hamas Court Sentences 2 Suspected Collaborators to Death

Two Gaza men have been convicted by a Hamas military court on charges of collaboration with Israel, Gaza’s military judiciary announced Sunday. The men, who were from Khan Younis and Rafah, were sentenced to death by hanging, according to Arab Affairs investigative journalist Khaled Abu Toameh. In addition, two more...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Hindus denounce violence amid new attacks in Bangladesh

Protests continued Monday in Bangladesh’s capital to denounce a wave of violence against Hindus following an image posted on social media that was perceived as insulting to the country’s Muslim majority.New attacks took place Sunday night in a northern village, where unidentified people burned up to 26 homes of Hindus despite a warning by the government that such attacks would be firmly punished. On Monday, the followers of the Hindu group International Society for Krishna Consciousness were joined by students and teachers from Dhaka University in blocking a major intersection in Dhaka to demand justice. Several other Hindu groups...
WORLD
The Independent

Rescuers: Last Jew of Kabul making his way to Israel

The man known as the Last Jew of Kabul could soon be heading to Israel after agreeing to grant his estranged wife a religious divorce in a Zoom call – a precondition for smooth entry to the Holy Land.Zebulon Simentov, who fled Afghanistan last month after the Taliban takeover, landed in Turkey on Sunday on what his rescuers say is a final stop before traveling to Israel, perhaps as soon as this week.It brings to an end a weeks-long odyssey that included an escape from his homeland as well as a video-conference divorce procedure, intended to ensure that he does...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Sudanese protesters call for dissolving of joint government

Thousands of Sudanese took to the streets Saturday in the capital, Khartoum to call for the dissolving of the joint military-civilian government of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok The protest could further increase political tensions in Sudan, threatening its fragile transition to democracy more than two years after the military’s overthrow of autocrat Omar al-Bashir amid a public uprising against his rule. The demonstrations were organized by political parties and rebel groups that were part of the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change, an umbrella group that led the uprising against al-Bashir. The country is now ruled...
PROTESTS
The Independent

The Independent

293K+
Followers
122K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy